PM urges nation to take responsibility and make Pakistan polio-free

Third case of polio in 2018 surfaces from Balochistan

QUETTA: A fresh case of polio has surfaced from Duki district of Balochistan.

According to sources in the provincial health department, an 18-month-old boy Muhammad Usman from Killi Babran of Duki fell victim to the virus that was diagnosed in him Friday morning.

Sources in the health department said Usman was administered the anti-polio vaccine only once during the last six months. He was not found present at home five times during the polio drive.

This is the third case of polio virus from Balochistan and all over Pakistan in 2018.

Prior to Usman, two other children were diagnosed with polio from the same district i.e. Duki in March and May.

In 2017, three cases of polio surfaced from Balochistan, while two were reported in 2016.

In 2015, seven cases of polio virus surfaced from the province, while in 2014 the count was 25.

The year 2013 saw no case of the virus from Balochistan, while four were reported in 2012 and 73 in 2011.

This makes the total number of cases from Balochistan to 117 during the last eight years.

https://www.geo.tv/latest/198501-third-case-of-polio-in-2018-surfaces-from-balochistan
 
First case of Polio in KP this year

A 19-month old boy has been diagnosed with the polio virus in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, DawnNewsTV reported.

The officials of KP Health Department's emergency response centre confirmed on Wednesday that the minor boy was tested positive for the polio virus in Charsadda's Tehbana village. This is the first polio case detected in the province this year.

Fortunately, the boy diagnosed with the virus was administered the anti-polio vaccine earlier due to which it was determined that he will remain safe from physical deformities and will be able to lead a normal life, read a statement issued by the provincial health department.

"The polio virus had attacked the boy's system but fortunately due to the presence of antibodies developed due to the vaccine, the boy has been able to have normally functioning limbs and move like any other child," said health coordinator Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir.

He added that the boy's parents are worthy of praise for cooperating with the centre's polio teams during their vaccination drive due to which the boy was spared the crippling consequences of the disease which otherwise leaves children handicapped for life.

In 2017, only one case of polio was reported In KP from the Lakki Marwat district in the south of the province.

No case was reported in 2017 from Peshawar, according to the KP emergency operation centre.

This year's polio vaccination drive will commence on September 24 throughout the province. The KP health department has formed 16,000 teams to administer drops to 5.7 million children in their efforts to eradicate polio.
 
govt-committed-to-polio-free-pakistan-pm-1540420313-2352.jpg


ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said his government was fully committed to ending polio in the country. In his message on World Polio Day, the prime minister expressed confidence that the goal of polio eradication would be achieved to ensure health of the country's children. "I am confident, together with our people, we will achieve a safer, healthier and polio-free Pakistan for our children," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.


https://nation.com.pk/25-Oct-2018/govt-committed-to-polio-free-pakistan-pm


Hope it happens soon been hearing this from previous govt! Good luck to this one!
 
Mon 19th November 2018 | 03:22 PM
pic_1542622963.jpg

A team of polio vaccinators were caught faking data and wasting polio vaccines in the federal capital.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2018 ) :A team of polio vaccinators were caught faking data and wasting polio vaccines in the Federal capital.

Confirming the incident, focal person on polio for Islamabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr Asif Rahim said the services of all 11 team members were terminated so no one dares repeat such a practice, Radio Pakistan reported.

"We decided on severe punishment because this is not tolerable. This was not just a blunder or a mistake. Due to what the team did, a number of children were not vaccinated, which can also delay getting to the goal of eradicating the virus from the country," he said.

An official of the polio programme said that on Saturday, a team from the World Health Organisation caught vaccinators deputed at the permanent transit point (PTP) of Sabzi Mandi Mor.

They would spill two drops of the vaccine on the ground for every fake name they would enter in the data for vaccinated children.

"The monitoring team reported the matter to the district administration and requested that appropriate action be taken as this led to a waste of funds and also created a hurdle in the way of eradicating the polio virus," he said.

"If such things can happen in the federal capital, what would the situation be like in the rest of the country? We have decided to take strict action to convey to polio teams across the country that such practices will not be tolerated," he said.

A large number of people come from the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas where the poliovirus is prevalent.

The virus can therefore spread to the urban areas as well. A PTP has been established in the area so that all children coming from the tribal areas are vaccinated.

"We will ensure every child is vaccinated so we are successful in the war against polio," he said.

The district administration and polio programme are very serious about the issue and will not compromise on negligence and blunders, the ADC said.

A few days ago at an open hearing at the Koral Police Station, a woman was brought in with the complaint that she did not want to vaccinate her children against polio as she thought doing so will create health problems for them.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat swallowed polio drops in front of her to convince her they were safe and in the better interests of her children. The woman then agreed to vaccinate her children.

https://www.urdupoint.com/en/pakistan/polio-team-caught-faking-data-wasting-vaccin-484435.html
 
What a retarded thing to do?! Wasting vaccine?! Stupidity at its best! They should employ experts rather than volunteers who could be any crooked minded idiots!

I am not even sure what they achieved by doing so?
 
What a retarded thing to do?! Wasting vaccine?! Stupidity at its best! They should employ experts rather than volunteers who could be any crooked minded idiots!

I am not even sure what they achieved by doing so?
I'm wondering why did they do so... I think training is needed though it is pretty simple task but it needs training.
 
Shortcuts to what?
A goal or 2000 vaccinated in record time?
They do get money and they have to show how many homes and children they have vaccinated.
Yeah it makes sense...basically they do not want to visit all those homes because either they are either tired or lazy so they resorted to wasting the vaccine and enter the fake data. Very typical "sarkari" mindset.

THAT condition needs to be removed! Otherwise other crooks will come up with new "shortcuts"
yup this kind of pressure tactics do not achieve the goal a better approach needs to be adopted.
 
What a retarded thing to do?! Wasting vaccine?! Stupidity at its best! They should employ experts rather than volunteers who could be any crooked minded idiots!

I am not even sure what they achieved by doing so?
Wow have you been living under a rock all this time?!! They did it because of two very obvious reasons a) they got paid for the work b) they saved themselves from being killed by militants opposed to vaccination. We should not be surprised that they did it when polio vaccinators face so many threats in Pakistan.
 

