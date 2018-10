PM urges Muslim countries to resolve disputes through dialogue

DHAKA, Oct 4, 2018 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today insistedthat the Muslim countries should resolve their disputes through dialogueinstead of fighting each other as the outgoing Iranian ambassador in Dhakacalled on her at Ganobhaban.“Any kind of dispute among the Muslim states particularly the OIC membercountries should be settled through discussion,” PM’s press secretary IhsanulKarim quoted her s saying as ambassador Dr. Abbas Vaezi Dehnavi paid afarewell call on.The premier also sought the Muslim countries mounting pressures on Myanmarfor forcibly displaced Rohingyas repatriation alongside supports for easingtheir life in makeshift camps in Bangladesh and elaborated her government’ssteps in managing the crisis.She explained the government initiatives for their relocation toBhashanchar island from their makeshift shelters in Cox’s Bazar for theirbetter living and consistent efforts for their safe and dignifiedrepatriation to in Myanmar’s Rakhaine state.The envoy said Tehran also sought mounting pressure on Myanmar for theRohingyas repatriation while his country simultaneously was raising a fundfor them to ease their life in makeshift camps in Bangladesh.Premier’s Principal Secretary Nojibur Rahman and Military Secretary MajorGeneral Miah Mohammad Zainul Abedin were present during the call on.