PM to speak to the nation tonight - Fawad

Now we are talking. Give them mouthbreaking response and let whole nation hear truth.
He has a very stubborn personality. He won't be forced into anything.Resignation ?
Funny.Tum logon ki keun phati padi ha imran sa ?
He was forced into not disclosing the letter, yesterday itself.He has a very stubborn personality. He won't be forced into anything.
By the order of Islamabad High Court.He was forced into not disclosing the letter, yesterday itself.