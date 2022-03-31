What's new

PM to speak to the nation tonight - Fawad

Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
4,893
0
6,638
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bajwa be like na kar yar bari mushkil se to Farm House estate purchase kia hai US me. Tu DHA le le pura aik city me ye na kar bhai pleaseeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 5, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Fake News’: Media Organisations Rubbish Fawad Chaudhry’s Claims About Revenue
Replies
0
Views
369
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Foxtrot-Bravo
PM Imran Khan To Address Nation Tonight
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
2K
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
ejaz007
Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM's adviser
Replies
14
Views
616
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
muhammadhafeezmalik
What is the connection between Broadsheet & Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen??
Replies
1
Views
216
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
Salza
PM Imran ready to show letter on 'foreign conspiracy' to CJP: Asad Umar
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
178
Views
4K
HRK
HRK

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom