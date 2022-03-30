What's new

PM to launch e-passport system today:

PM to launch e-passport system today:​

Twenty-nine latest new security features added to the e-passport


Our Correspondent
March 30, 2022

e passports will help authenticate traveller identity photo file

E-passports will help authenticate traveller identity. PHOTO: FILE

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the e-passport service on Wednesday (today).

An electronic chip would be used in the new biometric passport, the federal minister said on his Twitter handle and informed that 29 latest new security features have been added to the e-passport.

It would be the biggest up-gradation of Pakistani travel documents since 2004, he added.

The minister said the e-passport holder would take benefit from the e-gate facility at all airports around the world.
Initially, an e-passport facility would be available for diplomatic and government officials, he added.

An e-passport is a highly secure travel document with an embedded microchip containing biometric information about the holder.

With the launch of the service, the country would become one of the many countries to have an electronic passport system, boosting security and smooth international travel.

tribune.com.pk

PM to launch e-passport system today: Rashid | The Express Tribune

