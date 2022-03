Good job by Pakistan to ridicule and Condemn 100s of EU diplomats in Pakistan for asking to go against Russia. Especially after this political tool FATF put Pakistan in grey list again.



You can never see this happening from PPP Zardari Bemari, PML-N or even sold out most of Pakistan Media Channels talking and working 24 hrs on N and PPP payroll which nobody watches now.



A brave independent Azad Prime Minister Imran Khan we have in Pakistan, who deserves to appreciated and supported.