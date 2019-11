PM steps in to save civil servants from NAB prosecutions

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to clip the Bureau’s power to arrest any civil servant, serving or retired, in the garb of “misuse of authority” or for any “procedural lapse”,

the prime minister assured the bureaucracy that they would be saved from NAB action for any of their decisions taken in good faith. The NAB could only arrest the bureaucrats, serving or retired, on the basis of incriminating evidence of corruption.