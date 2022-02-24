What's new

PM Sheikh Hasina to announce universal pension plan.

According to finance ministry officials who are privy to the universal pension plan, any citizen aged at least 18 to maximum 60 will be eligible to open the pension account with the national identity card (NID)

If an individual aged 18 or above deposits Tk1,000 per month, the savings will be around Tk5 lakh when they turn 60. But the 60-year-old citizen will be receiving Tk60,000 per month as pension until death, according to the universal pension plan Bangladesh is set to introduce, according to an official.

The finance ministry official said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will announce the details of the pension scheme on Saturday next week. Prior to that, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will brief the reporters about the plan on Wednesday after the cabinet committee meeting on public purchase.

However, public employees and autonomous organisation staff will not qualify for the scheme.

According to the latest data of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the life expectancy of Bangladeshis is 72.8 years.

Ministry officials said a law for the universal pension scheme is being formulated, and it will be ready within one and a half or two months. There will be a pension authority under the law, and the scheme will be launched in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

There will be no contribution from the state coffer for "solvent citizens" in the scheme. The government will lend support only to people belonging to "marginal classes", according to the officials.

The government will invest the pension fund in treasury bills, bonds and infrastructural development projects, and pay 10% interest for it.

On Thursday last week, Senior Finance Secretary Abdur Rauf Talukder placed the universal pension strategy paper before the prime minister. Subsequently, the finance ministry said the prime minister gave various instructions on the strategy document prepared in the light of international experience, context and economic potential of Bangladesh.

The PM asked the Finance Division to take measures promptly for formulating a law in this regard.

Click to expand...
Excellent...BD is moving slowly but surely into having universal safety net for its citizens.

Hats off to BAL and Haseena for this...cudos and its absolutely deserved. She is on her way to eclipsing her father. For all her faults she will be remembered for the good and along with the padma bridge and dhaka metro this if realised will be her greatest legacy. She has built upon the good work of ershad and BNP but a fantastic achievement without any qualification.
 
F-6 enthusiast said:
next and most bold step should be a publicly funded national healthcare service like the NHS but that is a looong road.
Click to expand...
There is a rudimentary form of NHS for the most disadvantaged. But this group probably lacks the knowledge to properly access whatever service is available.

This is costly and some form of national insurance would be necessary as GoB lacks funds given low level of tax collection. Hopefully we will see something materialising this decade.
 
mb444 said:
This is costly and some form of national insurance would be necessary as GoB lacks funds given low level of tax collection. Hopefully we will see something materialising this decade.
Click to expand...
Maybe next decade we'll have to wait. Gov should prioritise on social development and leave neighbours in the dust
 
Social safety net in the making in Bangladesh.. absolutely unbelievable

People would be quick to dismiss this as a minor thing but to me this is amazing

It shows the country is moving in the right direction and the government is finally looking to branch out and do more for its citizens.. more importantly that the government now has the resources to do something like this.


A small but great step, insha'Allah, the first of many.
 
Click to expand...
This is not a saftey net and simply a saving plan

Which will probabaly back fire for most people
Since rupee value isnt fixed
 

