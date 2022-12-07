What's new

PM Sheikh Hasina opens International Fleet Review-2022.

Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
9,044
-3
21,295
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh

PM opens International Fleet Review-2022​

News Desk || risingbd.com
Published: 12:34, 7 December 2022
PM opens International Fleet Review-2022


Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the International Fleet Review (IFR)-2022 at Inani in Cox’s Bazar on Wednesday morning.

The four-day IFR began with participation of navies and maritime organisations from 28 countries including Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Navy is organizing the IFR on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence of the country.

It is the first ever IFR in the country with participation of so many nations including the USA, UK, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, India, China, Korea, Indonesia, Turkey, the Netherlands and the host Bangladesh.

The IFR-2022 serves as an ideal platform for world navies to showcase their prowess, naval diplomacy, goodwill and cooperation in the international arena.

www.risingbd.com

PM opens International Fleet Review-2022

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the International Fleet Review (IFR)-2022 at Inani in Cox’s Bazar on Wednesday morning.
www.risingbd.com www.risingbd.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Homo Sapiens
Int’l navy meeting in Cox’s Bazar in Dec 6-9
Replies
0
Views
129
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
PM Hasina opens 50 industrial units in economic zones
Replies
1
Views
200
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Expedite building petroleum refinery in Bangladesh: PM Hasina urges Kuwait
Replies
1
Views
199
bluesky
B
B
PM Hasina invites US president to visit Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
242
Black_cats
B
B
Efforts underway to repatriate war criminals, Bangabandhu's killers: PM Hasina
Replies
4
Views
349
BananaRepublicUK
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom