PM Sheikh Hasina opens International Fleet Review-2022.

News Desk || risingbd.comPublished: 12:34, 7 December 2022Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the International Fleet Review (IFR)-2022 at Inani in Cox’s Bazar on Wednesday morning.The four-day IFR began with participation of navies and maritime organisations from 28 countries including Bangladesh on Tuesday.Bangladesh Navy is organizing the IFR on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence of the country.It is the first ever IFR in the country with participation of so many nations including the USA, UK, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, India, China, Korea, Indonesia, Turkey, the Netherlands and the host Bangladesh.The IFR-2022 serves as an ideal platform for world navies to showcase their prowess, naval diplomacy, goodwill and cooperation in the international arena.