PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Khawaja Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China in the first week of November on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said the invitation was extended by the Chinese President to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on the sidelines of SCO meeting.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin has also invited the Prime Minister to visit Moscow and this visit will also take place.

The Defense Minister said the Chinese President, during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, recognized him as an efficient and pragmatic leader, and expressed the commitment to vigorously take forward the CPEC project. He said Xi Jinping described Pakistan as an all-weather strategic friend.

Khawaja Asif said the Russian President, during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, appreciated Pakistan s position on Ukraine. He said Russia has shown willingness to export wheat and gas to Pakistan.

Khawaja Asif said that the SCO members have expressed readiness to support and cooperate with Pakistan faced with the unprecedented floods.
PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Khawaja Asif

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also invited PM Shehbaz to visit Moscow: Asif
Khawaja Asif says PM Shehbaz to visit China in November

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in a press conference on Saturday, said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China in the first week of November
