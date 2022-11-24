What's new

PM Shehbaz to pay two-day official visit to Turkiye on Nov 25

1669292184024.png

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day official visit to Turkiye on November 25 (Thursday) at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Alongside President Erdogan, PM Shehbaz Sharif will jointly inaugurate the third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy’s PNS Khaibar at the Istanbul Shipyard.

The two leaders will also hold wide-ranging discussions encompassing bilateral relations, regional situation and other issues of common interest.

The prime minister will interact with leaders of the Turkish business community.

The president of the ECO Trade and Development Bank (ETDB) will also call on the prime minister during his stay in Istanbul.

Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy fraternal ties deeply embedded in commonalities of faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional cordiality and mutual trust.

The MILGEM project, based on joint collaboration between the two countries, represents a significant milestone in the Pakistan-Turkiye strategic partnership that continues to progress on an upward trajectory.

The launching ceremony for the first Corvettefor the Pakistan Navy, PNS Babur, was performed in Istanbul in August 2021 while the groundbreaking for the Second Ship, PNS Badr, was held at Karachi in May 2022.

Frequent leadership level exchanges are a defining feature of the eternal bonds of Pakistan-Turkiye friendship.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier visited Turkiye in May-June 2022.
PM Shehbaz to pay two-day official visit to Turkiye on Nov 25

