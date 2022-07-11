Maryam urges people to trust party supremo Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz.

Vows PML-N will resolve issues of inflation and loadshedding.

"Imran Khan is shying away from appearing in people’s court,” she adds.

Related items​

‘Punjab rejects Imran Khan’​

‘Hypocrite’​

PM Shehbaz to announce 'biggest relief package' for people of Pakistan soon: Maryam Nawaz Maryam urges people to trust party supremo Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz, saying they will resolve issues of inflation and loadshedding

Shehbaz Sharif to soon announce huge relief for masses: Maryam Shehbaz Sharif to soon announce huge relief for masses

Maryam Nawaz says 'PM Shehbaz to soon announce big relief for masses' CHICHAWATNI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz has 'good days' are coming as all the difficult decisions have been taken by the

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Monday announced "good news" for the people of Pakistan as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon unveil the "biggest relief package" for the nation.Addressing ain constituency PP-202, ahead of by-polls in Punjab scheduled to be held on July 17, Maryam said that unlike former prime minister Imran Khan, PM Shehbaz never said what should he do regarding rising inflation.“Keep trusting party supremo Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz, as they will provide relief and the coalition government will take Pakistan out of the mess that the PTI government had created,” she said, adding that they [PML-N] would resolve major issues of inflation and loadshedding.Maryam told the people of Chichawatni that Pakistan was on the brink of bankruptcy because of Khan. “The coalition government took all the tough decisions, which burdened the masses, because of the wrongdoings of Khan in his tenure,” she said, adding that despite rising inflation PML-N did not hide instead they are standing by the nation.“The people of Chichawatni have shown that they have rejected Khan,” Maryam said, amid supporters chanting pro-PML-N slogans loudly.She further added that he [PTI chairman] knows that he has lost the support of the people of the province. “He will face rejection on July 17,” she added.Maryam said that Khan is "crying" that the by-elections will be rigged because he knows that Punjab will not vote for him. "The people of Punjab will not vote for Gogi [Farah Khan] and Bushra," she said.She alleged that the Prime Minister's House was used for blackmailing. "Khan, who claims of reducing corruption, actually introduced it. Bushra Bibi introduced a corruption model and Farah Gogi looted the whole province," added the PML-N leader.“Khan’s corruption plots have been disclosed, however, the former premier is shying away from appearing in people’s court,” she told PML-N supporters present at theground.Maryam further highlighted that instead of shedding light on his four-year performance, “” [Imran] Khan is hurling abuses at the leaders of the incumbent government and is using foul language for women these days. “Why don’t you brief the people about any one of your public welfare programmes,” she added.