PM Shehbaz Sharif's son seen in Turkey on official visit while his arrest orders are issued by accountability court

So an absconder, who says that Pakistani law does not apply to him because he resides in the UK, can go to official state meetings and state dinners and events representing Pakistan?
Upar say in logon ko yeh tweet kartay huay bhi thori si sharam nhn ati? They either think we are fools, ya phir yeh itnay mutmayen beghairat hain keh in ko koi farq hi nhn parta.
Overseas Pakistanis cannot vote from their because they aren't 'in tune with the realities in Pakistan', but this overseas chap can sit in official meetings?
To my N league friends, o yar thori si sharam ati hai tum logon ko? Imran Khan ganda, kutta, corrupt, chor, lanti, whatever you wanna call him. But how in the world can you guys defend this and be ok with this? Are you guys honestly ok with these actions? Do you really not think this is wrong ya out of place?
@muhammadhafeezmalik
, @Chak Bamu
, any comments?
I just keep tagging you guys because you are the most vocal N supporters I see over here, nothing personal.