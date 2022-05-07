PM Shehbaz Sharif to unveil uplift package for Shangla today SHANGLA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a day-long visit to Shangla district today (Saturday) where he will address a public gathering in the

According to details, all preparations have been finalized for PM Shehbaz’s public meeting. The public gathering is being held as part of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) mass contact campaign.During his address, the prime minister will announce a historic development package for the socio-economic development of the area.Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, who also hails from the area, said in a statement the people of Shangla are looking forward to welcoming the prime minister who has earned a repute of a hardworking politician.He further said that as part of PML-N’s mass contact campaign, another public gathering will be held in Swabi on Wednesday, which will be addressed by PM Shehbaz.It is pertinent to mention here that to counter Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s protest drive, the PML-N has also announced seven rallies in Punjab this month.The rallies will be held in Attock on May 6, Shangla May 7, Swabi May 11, Gujrat May 15, Sargodha May 20, Okara May 23 and in Bahawalpur on May 28.PM Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will address these rallies.Imran Khan yesterday addressed a rally in Mianwali to kick start his party’s campaign against what he called ‘imported government’.