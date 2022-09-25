What's new

PM Shehbaz Sharif paid for UNGA visit from his own pocket

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,253
20
26,488
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
He stayed at The Plaza where per night rent starts from $900
1664130562758.png

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was in New York last week to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

As he embarked on his maiden trip to represent the country at the UNGA, the reports emerged that he would stay at The Plaza, New York.

One-night rent of a single room at the hotel costs around $900 (which roughly translates to Rs221,000).


This sparked a debate online about why the prime minister is wasting money by staying at a five-star hotel with his entourage especially at a time when Pakistan economy is under pressure and the country is ravaged by monster floods.

Now, Muhammad Abubakar Umer, PM Shehbaz’s focal person on digital media, has claimed that the prime minister paid for his own expenses during his stay in New York.

The prime minister took a commercial flight to New York and paid for the ticket from his own pocket, SAMAA TV correspondent Usman Khan reported.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1573971734721699847

Talking about the prime minister’s decision to stay at The Plaza, Umer said that during the UNGA, it was the US secret service’s duty to ensure the security of the dignitaries visiting. The guests could only stay at the hotels for which the US secret service had given clearance.

Shehbaz Sharif, during his tenure as Punjab chief minister from 2008-2018, always paid for his own expenses during foreign visits, he claimed.
www.samaaenglish.tv

PM Shehbaz Sharif paid for UNGA visit from his own pocket

He stayed at The Plaza where per night rent starts from $900
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
Gripen9

Gripen9

FULL MEMBER
Apr 15, 2019
1,145
2
1,963
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Show the people receipts…

A small room with a single king/queen bed may starts at $960 (most probably must have been over 1500 during UNGA session)

Junior suite $1750

And suites 2000-50000.

Which do you think he stayed in at? And what about his alibaba 40 chor (nay 70+ chor) tola?

Kuch sharam hoti hai kuch haya hoti hai.

If you have an iota of sharam, you would stop peddling for these buffoons.
 
Last edited:
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
6,661
0
12,056
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
He stayed at The Plaza where per night rent starts from $900
View attachment 882530
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was in New York last week to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

As he embarked on his maiden trip to represent the country at the UNGA, the reports emerged that he would stay at The Plaza, New York.

One-night rent of a single room at the hotel costs around $900 (which roughly translates to Rs221,000).


This sparked a debate online about why the prime minister is wasting money by staying at a five-star hotel with his entourage especially at a time when Pakistan economy is under pressure and the country is ravaged by monster floods.

Now, Muhammad Abubakar Umer, PM Shehbaz’s focal person on digital media, has claimed that the prime minister paid for his own expenses during his stay in New York.

The prime minister took a commercial flight to New York and paid for the ticket from his own pocket, SAMAA TV correspondent Usman Khan reported.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1573971734721699847

Talking about the prime minister’s decision to stay at The Plaza, Umer said that during the UNGA, it was the US secret service’s duty to ensure the security of the dignitaries visiting. The guests could only stay at the hotels for which the US secret service had given clearance.

Shehbaz Sharif, during his tenure as Punjab chief minister from 2008-2018, always paid for his own expenses during foreign visits, he claimed.
www.samaaenglish.tv

PM Shehbaz Sharif paid for UNGA visit from his own pocket

He stayed at The Plaza where per night rent starts from $900
www.samaaenglish.tv
Click to expand...

How you are a chemical engineer is beyond me. Please return that degree. I honestly don't even know where to begin with you.
With all the wealth and this clown asking the cab driver for a few pennies in change and telling him majbori ha.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,548
10
28,667
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
He stayed at The Plaza where per night rent starts from $900
View attachment 882530
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was in New York last week to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

As he embarked on his maiden trip to represent the country at the UNGA, the reports emerged that he would stay at The Plaza, New York.

One-night rent of a single room at the hotel costs around $900 (which roughly translates to Rs221,000).


This sparked a debate online about why the prime minister is wasting money by staying at a five-star hotel with his entourage especially at a time when Pakistan economy is under pressure and the country is ravaged by monster floods.

Now, Muhammad Abubakar Umer, PM Shehbaz’s focal person on digital media, has claimed that the prime minister paid for his own expenses during his stay in New York.

The prime minister took a commercial flight to New York and paid for the ticket from his own pocket, SAMAA TV correspondent Usman Khan reported.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1573971734721699847

Talking about the prime minister’s decision to stay at The Plaza, Umer said that during the UNGA, it was the US secret service’s duty to ensure the security of the dignitaries visiting. The guests could only stay at the hotels for which the US secret service had given clearance.

Shehbaz Sharif, during his tenure as Punjab chief minister from 2008-2018, always paid for his own expenses during foreign visits, he claimed.
www.samaaenglish.tv

PM Shehbaz Sharif paid for UNGA visit from his own pocket

He stayed at The Plaza where per night rent starts from $900
www.samaaenglish.tv
Click to expand...
Through SAMA/ Aleem Khan tv .... why you making fun of your leader....don't post such funny tweets ...

Your leader don't even leave penny , you telling he paid millions of rupee travel expense... lolzz
 
AZ1

AZ1

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
9,729
-1
10,500
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
He stayed at The Plaza where per night rent starts from $900
View attachment 882530
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was in New York last week to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

As he embarked on his maiden trip to represent the country at the UNGA, the reports emerged that he would stay at The Plaza, New York.

One-night rent of a single room at the hotel costs around $900 (which roughly translates to Rs221,000).


This sparked a debate online about why the prime minister is wasting money by staying at a five-star hotel with his entourage especially at a time when Pakistan economy is under pressure and the country is ravaged by monster floods.

Now, Muhammad Abubakar Umer, PM Shehbaz’s focal person on digital media, has claimed that the prime minister paid for his own expenses during his stay in New York.

The prime minister took a commercial flight to New York and paid for the ticket from his own pocket, SAMAA TV correspondent Usman Khan reported.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1573971734721699847

Talking about the prime minister’s decision to stay at The Plaza, Umer said that during the UNGA, it was the US secret service’s duty to ensure the security of the dignitaries visiting. The guests could only stay at the hotels for which the US secret service had given clearance.

Shehbaz Sharif, during his tenure as Punjab chief minister from 2008-2018, always paid for his own expenses during foreign visits, he claimed.
www.samaaenglish.tv

PM Shehbaz Sharif paid for UNGA visit from his own pocket

He stayed at The Plaza where per night rent starts from $900
www.samaaenglish.tv
Click to expand...
https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=1777986699232839
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 5, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
UNGA: FM Bilawal Bhutto misses flight for New York
Replies
3
Views
204
Clutch
Clutch
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz Sharif meets US President Joe Biden ahead of UNGA speech
Replies
0
Views
60
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz attends opening session of UNGA high-level general debate, meets world leaders
Replies
1
Views
77
nahtanbob
N
HAIDER
Indictment delayed yet again as PM Shehbaz, Hamza file acquittal pleas in Rs16bn money laundering case
Replies
3
Views
318
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Shehbaz-Biden meeting likely during PM’s US visit
Replies
6
Views
196
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom