What's new

PM Shehbaz Sharif meets US President Joe Biden ahead of UNGA speech

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,221
19
26,442
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1663945490059.png

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met United States President Joe Biden and his wife at the reception hosted by the American leader for the world leaders participating in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

PM Shehbaz is currently in New York to attend the 77th session of UNGA, the first in-person session since 2019 after which all meetings were made virtual due to the pandemic. He is scheduled to address the UNGA today around 12pm (US local time), which can be streamed live at the official website of the UN at 9pm in Pakistan.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1573251227680374786




During the meeting, the premier lauded the flood relief efforts by the US and the continuous COVID-19 vaccine assistance and collaboration between the two countries.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1573248404112678912


PM to tell Pakistan's 'story of anguish and pain' at UNGA​

In his address at the UNGA, the premier's focus will be on the challenge faced by Pakistan in the wake of the recent climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country, said Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in a statement.

PM Shehbaz will outline concrete proposals to collectively tackle the existential threat posed by climate change. He will also share Pakistan’s position and perspective on regional and global issues of concern, including Jammu and Kashmir, which is one of the long-standing unresolved disputes on the UN agenda.

The FO spokesperson shared that PM Shehbaz will participate in the high-level debate at the UNGA from September 19 to 23.

The prime minister is accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, other members of the cabinet and senior officials. He has been interacting with the world leaders and engaging in other interactions with media and different organisations.
www.geo.tv

PM Shehbaz Sharif meets US President Joe Biden ahead of UNGA speech

PM Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to address the UNGA tonight at its 77th session
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
US President Joe Biden urges world to help Pakistan after cataclysmic floods
Replies
3
Views
76
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Shehbaz-Biden meeting likely during PM’s US visit
Replies
6
Views
184
nahtanbob
N
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz attends opening session of UNGA high-level general debate, meets world leaders
Replies
1
Views
67
nahtanbob
N
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
UNGA: FM Bilawal Bhutto misses flight for New York
Replies
3
Views
194
Clutch
Clutch
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Khawaja Asif
Replies
1
Views
91
Tameem
Tameem

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom