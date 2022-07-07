PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the first four-line interconnected Islamabad Metro Bus Service

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said: Great, need more of these in every city of Pakistan, will reduce the reliance on imported fuels if expanded to all cities. Click to expand...

muhammadhafeezmalik said: PTI wilfully neglected to provide proper public transport. PML-N has ensured that people have access to progress. Robust infrastructure, roads, better public transport.

Economy going downwardsExports going downwardsIndustry going downInflation going upCAD worseningLekin "the great administrator" sahb is busy in Numaishi projects as always.Lmao you think replacing commercial with these will save feul ? You will have to put almost same amount of feul unless the busses are electric.PTI worked on core issues like Exports and Healthcare. Numaishi Transport Projects shouldn't be our priority.Getting rid of loans and increasing our exports should be.