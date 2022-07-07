What's new

PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the first four-line interconnected Islamabad Metro Bus Service

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544945797787418624

PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the first four-line interconnected Islamabad metro bus service, terming the step a big relief for commuters of the twin cities dealing with high fuel prices.

- Green-Blue lines of the mass transit Metro Bus Service Islamabad
- Islamabad is the first city in the country with four bus lines operating &vowed to expand in the capital’s sector areas at a stretch of 8-9 KM
- The Command & Control Centre will be completed in six months
- PM Shehbaz Sharif announced to free transportation service to commuters for one month.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544928619717345280

1657185444788.png

1657185469011.png


1657185490315.png


Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the pioneer of mass transit system in Pakistan. PM Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated first Islamabad bus service from Bhara Kahu to PIMS (Green Line) and from Koral to PIMS (Blue Line): Information Minister
Marriyum Aurangzeb

1657185598160.png


Green Line and Blue Line service (Pindi Islamabad Metro) from PIMS will be merged into Red Line Metro. From Faiz Ahmed Faiz Bus Stop, passengers can travel from Orange Line to the airport

1657185746734.png


1657185669942.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544960867338428418

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544928589761712129
 
Great, need more of these in every city of Pakistan, will reduce the reliance on imported fuels if expanded to all cities.
 
Economy going downwards
Exports going downwards
Industry going down
Inflation going up
CAD worsening

Lekin "the great administrator" sahb is busy in Numaishi projects as always.

Great, need more of these in every city of Pakistan, will reduce the reliance on imported fuels if expanded to all cities.
Lmao you think replacing commercial with these will save feul ? You will have to put almost same amount of feul unless the busses are electric.

PTI wilfully neglected to provide proper public transport. PML-N has ensured that people have access to progress. Robust infrastructure, roads, better public transport.
PTI worked on core issues like Exports and Healthcare. Numaishi Transport Projects shouldn't be our priority.

Getting rid of loans and increasing our exports should be.
 

