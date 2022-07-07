muhammadhafeezmalik
PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the first four-line interconnected Islamabad metro bus service, terming the step a big relief for commuters of the twin cities dealing with high fuel prices.
- Green-Blue lines of the mass transit Metro Bus Service Islamabad
- Islamabad is the first city in the country with four bus lines operating &vowed to expand in the capital’s sector areas at a stretch of 8-9 KM
- The Command & Control Centre will be completed in six months
- PM Shehbaz Sharif announced to free transportation service to commuters for one month.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the pioneer of mass transit system in Pakistan. PM Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated first Islamabad bus service from Bhara Kahu to PIMS (Green Line) and from Koral to PIMS (Blue Line): Information Minister
Marriyum Aurangzeb
Green Line and Blue Line service (Pindi Islamabad Metro) from PIMS will be merged into Red Line Metro. From Faiz Ahmed Faiz Bus Stop, passengers can travel from Orange Line to the airport