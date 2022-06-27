PM Shehbaz Sharif hints at more loadshedding in July​

More loadshedding?



I am more afraid keh kaheen riots na ho jayen.



The situation is going to get worse in July. We do not have the LNG cargoes lined up, our foreign reserves are already down in the ruins, coal and FO prices are also sky high.



If the oil prices do not significantly come down and someone does not give us a grant (not a loan, a grant to just splash on fuel), we are in for a horrific July.



No one in the media or general public is aware of the dire situation we are seeing a month from now.