PM Shehbaz Sharif hints at more loadshedding in July

PM Shehbaz Sharif hints at more loadshedding in July​






ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday hinted at more loadshedding in the month of July citing increasing prices of oil and gas in the international market, ARY News reported.
This he said while addressing the lawmakers of the coalition partners in Islamabad.
“There are problems of gas and oil, loadhshedding may increase in July,” he was quoted as saying. PM Shehbaz Sharif said the people of Pakistan are facing tough economic conditions.

The premier said first time in the history of Pakistan direct tax has been imposed on the rich. Commenting on the revival of the IMF programme, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the fund has placed ‘bitter’ conditions and went on to say that deal would be sealed soon.
Read more: Karachiites hold protests against unscheduled, prolonged loadshedding
Citizens took to the streets to protest against unscheduled and prolonged loadshedding in different areas of Karachi.
Several areas have been facing the worst power outages including Hijrat Colony, Sultanabad, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Johar and others.
Electricity consumers of Hijrat Colony and Sultanabad have blocked PIDC bridge and MT Khan Road to protest against the prolonged loadshedding.
The protestors raised slogans against the government and K-Electric, the sole power provider of the metropolis, and installed barriers on the road, causing the worst traffic jam

What a complete FARCE .. you did this u foreign import dog with coward bajwa

While In a global market; most of Russia's customers don't care about the sanctions; and certainly not like India and China continue buy cheap putin oil. Our possibilities to do the same died with imran kicked out of office!

We will now be bullied to buy overpriced oil and bankrupt Pakistan. Bravo bajwa
 
More loadshedding?

I am more afraid keh kaheen riots na ho jayen.

The situation is going to get worse in July. We do not have the LNG cargoes lined up, our foreign reserves are already down in the ruins, coal and FO prices are also sky high.

If the oil prices do not significantly come down and someone does not give us a grant (not a loan, a grant to just splash on fuel), we are in for a horrific July.

No one in the media or general public is aware of the dire situation we are seeing a month from now.
 

