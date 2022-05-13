What's new

PM Shehbaz Sharif extended his stay in London for a day in an apparent bid to avoid indictment in money laundering case

Norwegian said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525044950194393088
Neutrals should be so proud now. Ex PM Imran Khan didn't visit UK once in 3 years despite having his sons living there. And this imported govt has already started making long trips to their mafia boss absconding in London...
I thought we had corrupt ANC; but you guys take the fruit cake on us.

I see your PM is taking pilgrimage to London to get the 2nd blessing from the Shaikh Nawaz.
 
.,.,
Those who are saying that ,The king of fruits came from Multan but the king of hearts did not come from London..
So the point is, The king of fruits will come in the box...... :coffee:
 
denel said:
I thought we had corrupt ANC; but you guys take the fruit cake on us.

I see your PM is taking pilgrimage to London to get the 2nd blessing from the Shaikh Nawaz.
Bro. I don't know how many more humiliations are written in the fate of Pakistan at the hands of this establishment? Who would respect a nation led by a despicable scoundrel like this current convict pm? We hang our heads in shame.
 
As my father in law would say politely in his village Punjabi …. M… d…c….

Even those who brought them to power are stunned with their horrific incompetency:

www.dawn.com

Cold feet

Tough decisions need to be taken immediately to protect millions, who will ultimately foot the bill for further indecision.
www.dawn.com
 

