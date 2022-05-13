PM Shehbaz Sharif extended his stay in London for a day in an apparent bid to avoid indictment in money laundering case

Neutrals should be so proud now. Ex PM Imran Khan didn't visit UK once in 3 years despite having his sons living there. And this imported govt has already started making long trips to their mafia boss absconding in London...
Bro. I don't know how many more humiliations are written in the fate of Pakistan at the hands of this establishment? Who would respect a nation led by a despicable scoundrel like this current convict pm? We hang our heads in shame.