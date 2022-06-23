What's new

PM Shehbaz says IMF doesn't trust Pakistan's govt

056FF971-0083-4ECB-A500-3816BDB8CA28.jpeg

www.dawn.com

PM Shehbaz says IMF doesn't trust Pakistan due to PTI govt reneging on agreement

Says agreement with the lender "few days" away but warns that things wouldn't improve overnight even when deal is signed.
www.dawn.com

Should have thought about it before initiating NCM vote against a govt IMF trusted
🤣🤣🤣

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @VCheng @Signalian @Mav3rick @Tameem @El Sidd @fisher1 @Jungibaaz @RescueRanger @Patriot forever @ziaulislam @farok84 @Wood @maithil @koolio @Verve @Zibago @Jazzbot @Ghazwa-e-Hind @ghazi52 @HRK @Jango @SQ8 @SBD-3 @blain2 @waz @PakSword @Path-Finder @AZ1
 
I wonder if these chors’ kids even give them any respect too….ya phir sab he baray thanday beghairat hain

Koi nai enjoy kerlain kuch arsa, phir to hamesha ki zalalat honi ha dozakh ki aag mei hamesha.
ALL these politicians, judiciary, bureaucracy as well as military leadership shayad bhool chukay k ek din hisaab dena ha, aur wo din ab zyada dur nahi
Dunia aur akhirat ki ruswai khoob kama li in sab ne….
 
VCheng said:
"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) did not trust Pakistan because the previous government had gone back on its agreement with the institution."
Click to expand...
So what is he doing in govt then? Resign and go home if his govt can't gain IMF's trust. Is neutral COAS Bajwa making him stay in govt on gun point by threatening to send him in jail in corruption cases if he does otherwise?
 
Norwegian said:
I posted Dawn news headline. If you have any complaints, talk with Dawn View attachment 856148
Click to expand...

You are trying to mislead people here. Why you posted the article with title and not the content.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) did not trust Pakistan because the previous government had gone back on its agreement with the institution.

Addressing a meeting of his party's senators in Islamabad, the prime minister said the PTI-led government should not have agreed to the terms of the Fund if it had issues with it, adding that once an agreement was signed, it should have been enforced.
 
SBD-3 said:
When You'd take the Money from IMF and then back out on them, isn't it kind of obvious?
@Norwegian
Click to expand...
Pakistan has gone to IMF 22 times and not once completed all the structural reforms as demanded by the IMF program. Did that mean IMF stopped lending to Pakistan?
F0612612-4EA3-4D43-8089-EF2622048118.png


Shakuni Mama said:
Addressing a meeting of his party's senators in Islamabad, the prime minister said the PTI-led government should not have agreed to the terms of the Fund if it had issues with it, adding that once an agreement was signed, it should have been enforced.
Click to expand...
Pakistan has gone to IMF 22 times and not once completed all the structural reforms as demanded by the IMF program. Did that mean IMF stopped lending to Pakistan?
ADD9A736-8E12-4948-81E1-5BA236AA66C9.png
 
VCheng said:
"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) did not trust Pakistan because the previous government had gone back on its agreement with the institution."
Click to expand...

IMF did not tell PTI to do anything seedhi lakeer ki tarah.

They wanted them to keep the fiscal deficit in check, PTI budgeted the finances for the next two months for that.

Once the new govt came in, the numbers went waaaayyy off due to the devaluation and other measures. PTI budgeted for around 130 billion in subsidy, they gave out around 50 billion of those. PDM gave out around 180-200 billion.
 

