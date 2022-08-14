What's new

PM Shehbaz renews offer of charter of economy

khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,490
-5
15,498
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Lol, all the same sides of the coin:-

www.dawn.com

PM Shehbaz renews offer of charter of economy

Says it is need of time that nation continues its course in the right direction.
www.dawn.com

PM Shehbaz renews offer of charter of economy

Dawn.com Published August 13, 2022 Updated about 5 hours ago




0
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
1x1.2x1.5x
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation on Saturday night and renewed his offer of a charter of economy.
The prime minister's address came on the eve of August 14.
"It is the need of time that we as a nation continue our course in the right direction and don't allow national interest to be sacrificed at the altar of personal ego and stubbornness."



The prime minister said the government had committed itself to taking the country on the path of economic independence, adding that a "conception of freedom" without the former was impossible.
PM Shehbaz credited the government's economic policies, such as clamping down on unnecessary imports, for the rupee's continuous appreciation against the US dollar.
ADVERTISING






















×
"By adopting austerity, we will depend on our own resources like self-independent nations."
The prime minister said the government had "worked hard day and night" to take the country out of the current economic crisis in a short time, because of which the country was saved from financial default.
PM Shehbaz blamed the PTI government's economic policies and decisions for much of the country's woes, adding that it left the country's biggest trade deficit in history for which loans had to be taken from allied nations and international financial institutions.
"Is this real freedom?"
He alleged the previous government's created financial crisis had made the situation more "critical". "It's almost as if financial destituteness has become our national character which our elders would never even have envisioned," Shehbaz added.

'Seeds of hate'​

On the country celebrating 75 years of independence, the prime minister paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan's establishment and congratulated every Pakistani around the world.
However, he said the "reality" was that the people had only celebrated independence day in name for the last 75 years, instead of adopting its "real aims".
"That is why my heart is distressed. We must openly admit that we couldn't give our children that of which they were rightfully deserving."
He questioned why the nation was still in search of a destination and subject to various crises, foremost being the economic crisis.
The prime minister said the country also faced a crisis of sentiments, explaining that "seeds of hate" were being sown and the nation was being divided.
Despite that, he said the country's past was filled with examples of pulling through with hard work and passion, such as the establishment of Pakistan or the completion of the nation's nuclear programme.
The prime minister also pointed to the recent success of Pakistani athletes in the Commonwealth Games for raising the country's banner high on the international stage.
PM Shehbaz stressed that hope and optimism were the only options to follow, adding that there were opportunities in every crisis.
He also said that real political leadership thought of the future of coming generations, not politics.
In his last address to the nation on July 14, PM Shehbaz had announced a cut in fuel prices.
He had reserved special praises for Finance Minister Miftah Ismail for his part in reviving the loan facility with the International Monetary Fund but hoped that the current deal would be the last one.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
18,208
45
23,910
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Here comes the biggest piece of trash of the century yet again...charter of economy.

In short, it says 'We do not have any thing else to show, so we will just pin it on you that your opposition is disabling our success, so let's call a truce'.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
19,052
11
20,016
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
khansaheeb said:
Lol, all the same sides of the coin:-

www.dawn.com

PM Shehbaz renews offer of charter of economy

Says it is need of time that nation continues its course in the right direction.
www.dawn.com

PM Shehbaz renews offer of charter of economy

Dawn.com Published August 13, 2022 Updated about 5 hours ago




0
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
1x1.2x1.5x
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation on Saturday night and renewed his offer of a charter of economy.
The prime minister's address came on the eve of August 14.
"It is the need of time that we as a nation continue our course in the right direction and don't allow national interest to be sacrificed at the altar of personal ego and stubbornness."



The prime minister said the government had committed itself to taking the country on the path of economic independence, adding that a "conception of freedom" without the former was impossible.
PM Shehbaz credited the government's economic policies, such as clamping down on unnecessary imports, for the rupee's continuous appreciation against the US dollar.
ADVERTISING






















×
"By adopting austerity, we will depend on our own resources like self-independent nations."
The prime minister said the government had "worked hard day and night" to take the country out of the current economic crisis in a short time, because of which the country was saved from financial default.
PM Shehbaz blamed the PTI government's economic policies and decisions for much of the country's woes, adding that it left the country's biggest trade deficit in history for which loans had to be taken from allied nations and international financial institutions.
"Is this real freedom?"
He alleged the previous government's created financial crisis had made the situation more "critical". "It's almost as if financial destituteness has become our national character which our elders would never even have envisioned," Shehbaz added.

'Seeds of hate'​

On the country celebrating 75 years of independence, the prime minister paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan's establishment and congratulated every Pakistani around the world.
However, he said the "reality" was that the people had only celebrated independence day in name for the last 75 years, instead of adopting its "real aims".
"That is why my heart is distressed. We must openly admit that we couldn't give our children that of which they were rightfully deserving."
He questioned why the nation was still in search of a destination and subject to various crises, foremost being the economic crisis.
The prime minister said the country also faced a crisis of sentiments, explaining that "seeds of hate" were being sown and the nation was being divided.
Despite that, he said the country's past was filled with examples of pulling through with hard work and passion, such as the establishment of Pakistan or the completion of the nation's nuclear programme.
The prime minister also pointed to the recent success of Pakistani athletes in the Commonwealth Games for raising the country's banner high on the international stage.
PM Shehbaz stressed that hope and optimism were the only options to follow, adding that there were opportunities in every crisis.
He also said that real political leadership thought of the future of coming generations, not politics.
In his last address to the nation on July 14, PM Shehbaz had announced a cut in fuel prices.
He had reserved special praises for Finance Minister Miftah Ismail for his part in reviving the loan facility with the International Monetary Fund but hoped that the current deal would be the last one.
Click to expand...
We propose
1- kick backs should be allowed and enshrined
2- no questions on wealth beyond means so we can get max kick backs
3- lets not stigmatize corruption
4- we should alternate every 5 yrs the center,
with KP punjab and sindh being home ground for each party while housing societies is exculsive right of thr core commanders
 
Last edited:
Hyde

Hyde

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
20,346
20
24,355
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I think we desperately need charter of economy as any change in Government usually leads to loss of investors confidence.

We need to separate economy with politics and let the economic sector form independent policies
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
7,118
5
9,681
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
We need a charter of economy, joke around all you want but for pakistans sake it is very important

You need to sit together and figure shit out
 
Last edited:
POPEYE-Sailor

POPEYE-Sailor

FULL MEMBER
Jan 15, 2006
1,575
-4
1,934
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
khansaheeb said:
Lol, all the same sides of the coin:-

www.dawn.com

PM Shehbaz renews offer of charter of economy

Says it is need of time that nation continues its course in the right direction.
www.dawn.com

PM Shehbaz renews offer of charter of economy

Dawn.com Published August 13, 2022 Updated about 5 hours ago




0
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
1x1.2x1.5x
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation on Saturday night and renewed his offer of a charter of economy.
The prime minister's address came on the eve of August 14.
"It is the need of time that we as a nation continue our course in the right direction and don't allow national interest to be sacrificed at the altar of personal ego and stubbornness."



The prime minister said the government had committed itself to taking the country on the path of economic independence, adding that a "conception of freedom" without the former was impossible.
PM Shehbaz credited the government's economic policies, such as clamping down on unnecessary imports, for the rupee's continuous appreciation against the US dollar.
ADVERTISING






















×
"By adopting austerity, we will depend on our own resources like self-independent nations."
The prime minister said the government had "worked hard day and night" to take the country out of the current economic crisis in a short time, because of which the country was saved from financial default.
PM Shehbaz blamed the PTI government's economic policies and decisions for much of the country's woes, adding that it left the country's biggest trade deficit in history for which loans had to be taken from allied nations and international financial institutions.
"Is this real freedom?"
He alleged the previous government's created financial crisis had made the situation more "critical". "It's almost as if financial destituteness has become our national character which our elders would never even have envisioned," Shehbaz added.

'Seeds of hate'​

On the country celebrating 75 years of independence, the prime minister paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan's establishment and congratulated every Pakistani around the world.
However, he said the "reality" was that the people had only celebrated independence day in name for the last 75 years, instead of adopting its "real aims".
"That is why my heart is distressed. We must openly admit that we couldn't give our children that of which they were rightfully deserving."
He questioned why the nation was still in search of a destination and subject to various crises, foremost being the economic crisis.
The prime minister said the country also faced a crisis of sentiments, explaining that "seeds of hate" were being sown and the nation was being divided.
Despite that, he said the country's past was filled with examples of pulling through with hard work and passion, such as the establishment of Pakistan or the completion of the nation's nuclear programme.
The prime minister also pointed to the recent success of Pakistani athletes in the Commonwealth Games for raising the country's banner high on the international stage.
PM Shehbaz stressed that hope and optimism were the only options to follow, adding that there were opportunities in every crisis.
He also said that real political leadership thought of the future of coming generations, not politics.
In his last address to the nation on July 14, PM Shehbaz had announced a cut in fuel prices.
He had reserved special praises for Finance Minister Miftah Ismail for his part in reviving the loan facility with the International Monetary Fund but hoped that the current deal would be the last one.
Click to expand...

PAKISTANI NATIONAL WATCH IMRAN KHAN Jalsa as compare to tooti phutti PM speech ...!!
2.4M vs 25K :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha::rofl::rofl::rofl:
2022-08-14 05_15_16-ARY News - YouTube.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
PM Shehbaz announces 10pc 'super tax' on large-scale industries
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
3K
Catalystic
C
Zibago
PM Shehbaz Sharif hints at more loadshedding in July
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
Catalystic
C
khansaheeb
On anniversary of nuclear tests, PM Shehbaz vows to make Pakistan economic power Naveed Siddiqui Published May 28, 2022 - Updated a day ago
Replies
6
Views
329
RealNapster
RealNapster
ghazi52
PM Shehbaz directs reinstatement of BISP beneficiaries expelled from programme by PTI govt
Replies
14
Views
557
Areesh
Areesh
Pakistan Ka Beta
Preferential Trade Agreement ceremony between Pakistan & Türkiye in Islamabad | Aug 2022
Replies
1
Views
100
SoulSpokesman
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom