PM Shehbaz renews offer of charter of economy

khansaheeb
ELITE MEMBER
- Dec 14, 2008
- 13,490
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
Lol, all the same sides of the coin:-
0
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
1x1.2x1.5x
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation on Saturday night and renewed his offer of a charter of economy.
The prime minister's address came on the eve of August 14.
"It is the need of time that we as a nation continue our course in the right direction and don't allow national interest to be sacrificed at the altar of personal ego and stubbornness."
The prime minister said the government had committed itself to taking the country on the path of economic independence, adding that a "conception of freedom" without the former was impossible.
PM Shehbaz credited the government's economic policies, such as clamping down on unnecessary imports, for the rupee's continuous appreciation against the US dollar.
ADVERTISING
×
"By adopting austerity, we will depend on our own resources like self-independent nations."
The prime minister said the government had "worked hard day and night" to take the country out of the current economic crisis in a short time, because of which the country was saved from financial default.
PM Shehbaz blamed the PTI government's economic policies and decisions for much of the country's woes, adding that it left the country's biggest trade deficit in history for which loans had to be taken from allied nations and international financial institutions.
"Is this real freedom?"
He alleged the previous government's created financial crisis had made the situation more "critical". "It's almost as if financial destituteness has become our national character which our elders would never even have envisioned," Shehbaz added.
However, he said the "reality" was that the people had only celebrated independence day in name for the last 75 years, instead of adopting its "real aims".
"That is why my heart is distressed. We must openly admit that we couldn't give our children that of which they were rightfully deserving."
He questioned why the nation was still in search of a destination and subject to various crises, foremost being the economic crisis.
The prime minister said the country also faced a crisis of sentiments, explaining that "seeds of hate" were being sown and the nation was being divided.
Despite that, he said the country's past was filled with examples of pulling through with hard work and passion, such as the establishment of Pakistan or the completion of the nation's nuclear programme.
The prime minister also pointed to the recent success of Pakistani athletes in the Commonwealth Games for raising the country's banner high on the international stage.
PM Shehbaz stressed that hope and optimism were the only options to follow, adding that there were opportunities in every crisis.
He also said that real political leadership thought of the future of coming generations, not politics.
In his last address to the nation on July 14, PM Shehbaz had announced a cut in fuel prices.
He had reserved special praises for Finance Minister Miftah Ismail for his part in reviving the loan facility with the International Monetary Fund but hoped that the current deal would be the last one.
PM Shehbaz renews offer of charter of economy
Says it is need of time that nation continues its course in the right direction.
www.dawn.com
PM Shehbaz renews offer of charter of economyDawn.com Published August 13, 2022 Updated about 5 hours ago
0
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
1x1.2x1.5x
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation on Saturday night and renewed his offer of a charter of economy.
The prime minister's address came on the eve of August 14.
"It is the need of time that we as a nation continue our course in the right direction and don't allow national interest to be sacrificed at the altar of personal ego and stubbornness."
The prime minister said the government had committed itself to taking the country on the path of economic independence, adding that a "conception of freedom" without the former was impossible.
PM Shehbaz credited the government's economic policies, such as clamping down on unnecessary imports, for the rupee's continuous appreciation against the US dollar.
ADVERTISING
×
"By adopting austerity, we will depend on our own resources like self-independent nations."
The prime minister said the government had "worked hard day and night" to take the country out of the current economic crisis in a short time, because of which the country was saved from financial default.
PM Shehbaz blamed the PTI government's economic policies and decisions for much of the country's woes, adding that it left the country's biggest trade deficit in history for which loans had to be taken from allied nations and international financial institutions.
"Is this real freedom?"
He alleged the previous government's created financial crisis had made the situation more "critical". "It's almost as if financial destituteness has become our national character which our elders would never even have envisioned," Shehbaz added.
'Seeds of hate'On the country celebrating 75 years of independence, the prime minister paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan's establishment and congratulated every Pakistani around the world.
However, he said the "reality" was that the people had only celebrated independence day in name for the last 75 years, instead of adopting its "real aims".
"That is why my heart is distressed. We must openly admit that we couldn't give our children that of which they were rightfully deserving."
He questioned why the nation was still in search of a destination and subject to various crises, foremost being the economic crisis.
The prime minister said the country also faced a crisis of sentiments, explaining that "seeds of hate" were being sown and the nation was being divided.
Despite that, he said the country's past was filled with examples of pulling through with hard work and passion, such as the establishment of Pakistan or the completion of the nation's nuclear programme.
The prime minister also pointed to the recent success of Pakistani athletes in the Commonwealth Games for raising the country's banner high on the international stage.
PM Shehbaz stressed that hope and optimism were the only options to follow, adding that there were opportunities in every crisis.
He also said that real political leadership thought of the future of coming generations, not politics.
In his last address to the nation on July 14, PM Shehbaz had announced a cut in fuel prices.
He had reserved special praises for Finance Minister Miftah Ismail for his part in reviving the loan facility with the International Monetary Fund but hoped that the current deal would be the last one.