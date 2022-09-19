PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif agree to hold general elections on time, not before

PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif agree to hold general elections on time PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif agree to hold general elections on time

LONDON (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif agreed to hold general elections on time, and not to accept any pressure.In the meeting, it was agreed that all allies are in favour of holding general elections on time, and it was also vowed that the incumbent government will not accept any pressure and will complete its constitutional term.