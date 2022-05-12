PM Shehbaz meets PML-N supremo Nawaz in London The prime minister is visiting London with PML-N members to hold a discussion with Nawaz on various matters.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met his elder brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.No details regarding the meeting's agenda were disclosed.The prime minister is in London with senior PML-N leadership as tensions run high on the political front. The prime minister's 10-member delegation consists of the premier himself, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Power Minister Khurram Dastagir, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, among others.Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had announced the visit yesterday, adding that it was a private visit by PML-N leaders to meet their party leader.In what seemed to be an attempt to downplay the significance of the trip to London, coming as it does while the country is in the throes of constitutional and economic crises, Aurangzeb had said the delegation would be holding consultations with Nawaz, which was an ongoing process and not unusual among political parties.The trip was roundly criticised by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who said in a public meeting on Tuesday that the entire cabinet was going to meet a "corrupt and convicted" person, that too on taxpayers' money.