PM Shehbaz meets PML-N supremo Nawaz in London

Norwegian

Norwegian

062132D2-91E9-46FB-8AE8-99B048ACD599.jpeg


Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met his elder brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

No details regarding the meeting's agenda were disclosed.

The prime minister is in London with senior PML-N leadership as tensions run high on the political front. The prime minister's 10-member delegation consists of the premier himself, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Power Minister Khurram Dastagir, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, among others.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had announced the visit yesterday, adding that it was a private visit by PML-N leaders to meet their party leader.

In what seemed to be an attempt to downplay the significance of the trip to London, coming as it does while the country is in the throes of constitutional and economic crises, Aurangzeb had said the delegation would be holding consultations with Nawaz, which was an ongoing process and not unusual among political parties.

The trip was roundly criticised by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who said in a public meeting on Tuesday that the entire cabinet was going to meet a "corrupt and convicted" person, that too on taxpayers’ money.

imadul

imadul

ان کے تھوبڑے تو دیکیھیں
چہروں سے مردنی اس طرح ٹپک رہی ہے جیسے میت پر بیٹھے ہوں۔
یہ کیا ہوگیا
اٹھارہ لوگوں اور ماڈل ٹاؤن کا قاتل جگا ڈائر حریان پریشان ہے۔
فلمسٹار تمنا گھونگٹ نکالے تلملا رہی ہے
خواجہ آصف منہ مٹائے بیٹھا ہے

ہن ٹھنڈ پے گئی اے
 

G

Gripen9

imadul said:
ان کے تھوبڑے تو دیکیھیں
چہروں سے مردنی اس طرح ٹپک رہی ہے جیسے میت پر بیٹھے ہوں۔
یہ کیا ہوگیا
اٹھارہ لوگوں اور ماڈل ٹاؤن کا قاتل جگا ڈائر حریان پریشان ہے۔
فلمسٹار تمنا گھونگٹ نکالے تلملا رہی ہے
خواجہ آصف منہ مٹائے بیٹھا ہے

ہن ٹھنڈ پے گئی اے
These yokels have been played like a fiddle by Zardari. He put the proverbial gun on PMLN - Shobaaz's shoulder while stayed in the shadows. Got plum FM role for his trannyBoi and gave all tough ones to the paindus.
Now they are damned if they do (raise tariffs, fuel prices etc) damned if they don't (no new IMF package).
While Mr 10% at worst would keep his existing domain of Sindh and at best may get 10-15 more seats from South Punjab in seat adjustment. PLMN on the other hand is at risk of being wiped out by the public anger at the shenanigans that they were willing partners in.
 
C

Catalystic

The picture shows the reality of their party’s future on their faces

Dreams of enrichment quashed by Zardari…..ppp looks wining in all of pdm,
Pmln as a party is done in punjab, its defeat on their faces…..haha its too late now boys, u been had by ppp!
Now if only a judge could grow a pair and send MN back to jail
 

