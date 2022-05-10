PM Shehbaz-led PML-N delegation to meet Nawaz in London, information minister confirms
Says nature of the visit is "private" and accuses government's opponents of blowing it out of proportion.
www.dawn.com
Is it Pakistan or Patwari Republic?
Washington and London this timeSo we're again being ruled from London?
Oh please! KYa baat kerta hain app? There are plenty who will defend this.Just let that sink in before you try and do some mental gymnastics and defend
While the country is in grave economic crisis.A Pakistani PM and his cabinet going to London to meet a convicted prisoner who is wanted by the courts to get direction about the government.
Just let that sink in before you try and do some mental gymnastics and defend this.