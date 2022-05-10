What's new

PM Shehbaz-led PML-N delegation to meet Nawaz in London, information minister confirms

Norwegian said:
PM Shehbaz-led PML-N delegation to meet Nawaz in London, information minister confirms

Says nature of the visit is "private" and accuses government's opponents of blowing it out of proportion.
Is it Pakistan or Patwari Republic?
😂😂😂
Nature of visit is private according to this aunty, yet the PM will use public expenses to jet over familiy members and journalists to kiss the ring of a convicted criminal

How pathetic is this government and its supporters.
 
.,.,.,
1652200213022.png
 
1652206416878.png


JrFsCIxf_x96.jpg

https://twitter.com/ZaynAlavi
زین العابدین علوی

@ZaynAlavi

1947ء سے پہلے برصغیر کے فیصلے لندن میں ہوتے تھے۔ اور یہاں پر وائسرائے کے زریعے ان فیصلوں پر عملدرآمد کروایا جاتا تھا ۔ آج 70 سال بعد پھر سے آزاد پاکستان کے فیصلے لندن میں ہورہے ہیں۔ اگر پٹواریوں میں تھوڑی سی بھی غیرت ہو تو ڈوب کے مر جائیں۔​
Prior to 1947, decisions on the subcontinent were made in London. And here the decisions were made by the viceroy. Today, after 70 years, decisions of independent Pakistan are being taken in London again. If there is even a little pride in the Patwaris, they will drown and die...
 

