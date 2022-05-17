What's new

PM Shehbaz is holding Zoom meetings to "arrest" Rs fall...

Chairing a Zoom meeting on Monday with the Chairman Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) Malik Bostan, the prime minister expressed his concern over the current situation.Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had discussed in detail the exchange rate situation with a ECAP team on Saturday last.Mr Bostan said another Zoom meeting with the prime minister and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor is scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the worrying rupee relationship with the US dollar.
www.dawn.com

PM Shehbaz wants strategy to arrest rupee’s fall

Holds Zoom meeting with exchange companies association chairperson, another meeting scheduled for today.
www.dawn.com

