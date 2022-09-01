What's new

PM Shehbaz green-lights 10,000MW solar project to cut imported fuel use

H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
1,185
6
2,344
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday gave the go-ahead for the execution of 10,000 megawatts solar energy project to reduce the import bill of costly diesel and furnace oil.

The prime minister made the decision during a meeting called to discuss measures for providing “major relief to the masses”, the state-run wire service reported.

The prime minister stressed upon the authorities that the electricity should be generated through solar instead of imported fuel.

The meeting was informed that the solar plan would help save billions of dollars.

In the first phase, the solar energy would be supplied to the government buildings, tube wells operating on electricity and diesel and domestic consumers with low consumption.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure the early installation of solar plants to provide relief to the people before the next summer season.

He asked the authorities concerned to immediately start the execution of the project.

He also called for holding a conference of all stakeholders by next week before the bidding process.

In a tweet later in the day, the PM said that a major chunk of electricity was produced from “imported fuel whose prices have gone up in recent months”.

“Our National Solar Energy Initiative is aimed at substituting costly energy with cheap solar power, which will provide massive relief to people and save precious foreign exchange,” he added.

Last month, the premier had said the government would soon launch 6,000MW to 7,000MW solar energy projects to cut dependence on imported fuel.

Talking to a delegation of the Pakistan America Business Forum in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz had said the government was committed to ensuring favourable conditions for foreign investors with the aim to strengthen the national economy.
www.dawn.com

PM Shehbaz green-lights 10,000MW solar project to cut imported fuel use

In the first phase, the solar energy would be supplied to govt buildings and domestic consumers with low consumption.
www.dawn.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Edevelop
Govt plans 14,000MW solar power through incentives
Replies
4
Views
239
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt to switch state-owned buildings to solar energy
Replies
13
Views
386
prashantazazel
prashantazazel
H
Green light given to Dubai royal’s 400MW green hydrogen project in Pakistan — powered by 1200MW of wind and solar
Replies
8
Views
471
AZ1
AZ1
Edevelop
PM removes PTI's 17pc GST on solar panels
Replies
6
Views
441
Goenitz
Goenitz
khansaheeb
PM Shehbaz renews offer of charter of economy
Replies
12
Views
318
Wood
Wood

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom