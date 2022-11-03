What's new

PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal condemn attack on Imran Khan in 'strongest words'

1667482801243.png

  • PM Shehbaz says "I have directed interior minister for an immediate report on the incident".
  • He condemns incident and says "violence should have no place in our country's politics."
  • Says he prays for recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people.
Following the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan, which left him with a bullet injury to his right leg, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident in "strongest words."

Taking to his Twitter account, the premier stated: "I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people."
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588145195492728832


He further said that the federal government will extend all support necessary to the Punjab government in terms of security and investigation.

"Violence should have no place in our country's politics," the premier wrote.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also took to his Twitter handle to condemn the incident.

"Praying for his swift recovery," he wrote on Twitter.


At about 4:25pm Thursday, chaotic scenes broke out near the PTI's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after gunshots were fired at Khan.

He sustained bullet injuries on his leg and according to the police, the suspect who opened fire on Khan's container has been arrested.

Several other people, including PTI leader Faisal Javed, also sustained injuries, while Gujranwala DHQ Hospital sources say that one person has lost his life. They added that the condition of others who got injured in stable condition and received treatment.

President Arif Alvi condemns 'murderous attack' on Imran Khan​

The President of Pakistan Arif Alvi also condemned the "murderous attack" on Khan and said that the incident is not only alarming but it is also cowardly.


"Strongly condemn heinous assassination attempt on ex-PM of Pakistan, the brave @ImranKhanPTI. I have sought immediate reports from authorities. I pray for his speedy recovery & of all those injured. My condolences to family of deceased political worker who died during the incident," the president tweeted.

He confirmed that a bullet hit his leg but added that he was safe.

'Rana Sana threatened to murder Khan' Shireen Mazari

In response to the incident, PTI's Senior Vice President Shireen Mazari blamed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and said that he was the one to issue threats to the PTI chairman.

"Rana Sana threatened to murder IK & today we saw him attempt that. He should be arrested on attempted murder as his public statement bear witness to same."


"The string pullers, the Establishment will also be held responsible by the nation for this murderous attack on Imran Khan," Mazari tweeted.
www.geo.tv

PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal condemn attack on Imran Khan in 'strongest words'

PM Shehbaz says violence should have no place in our country's political; directs interior minister to submit report
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Nawaz, Maryam condemn attack on Imran Khan

In message on Twitter, they prayed for the quick recovery of all injured
0318342841758ee.jpg

Deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday condemned the gun attack on Imran Khan that left the PTI leader and seven others injured.
In a message posted on social media site Twitter, he said:
I condemn the gun attack that left Imran Khan and his supporters injured.“

He further prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588160082256306176

In a similar message, his daughter also condemned the attack and prayed for the safety and quick recovery of the injured.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588161172565643269

His tweet came after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his traveling convoy came under a gun attack at Allahwala Roundabout in Wazirabad Tehsil of Gujranwala District on Thursday afternoon.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Nawaz, Maryam condemn attack on Imran Khan

In message on Twitter, they prayed for the quick recovery of all injured
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

