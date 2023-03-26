What's new

PM Shehbaz felicitates PM Hasina on Bangladesh's national day

Pakistan accords high importance to its fraternal ties with Bangladesh, says premier
News Desk | March 25, 2023

shehbazsharifsheikhhasina1679767308-0-400x230.webp



Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday felicitated his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the national day of Bangladesh.

"On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan and on my own behalf, I have the pleasure to convey sincere felicitations on the National Day of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh," he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan High Commission Bangladesh on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1639625410362347521

Shehbaz said that Pakistan accords high importance to its fraternal ties with Bangladesh and remains committed to further strengthening the bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

"Please accept my best wishes for your Excellency's long life, good health and happiness, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly Bangladeshi people," he further said.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif also said that saving the planet earth from the ill effects of climate change was a collective endeavour, in which everyone mattered.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1639507091743285249

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister reiterated that Pakistan joined the global community today in observing ‘Earth Hour’ and demonstrating its commitment to the fulfilment of its obligations to climate change actions.

tribune.com.pk

