PM Shehbaz departs for Baku as Islamabad eyes LNG cargoes

erfrefrefreffre2.jpg


Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, has left for Azerbaijan on a two-day official visit on Wednesday as Islamabad aims to obtain spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries from Baku.

The prime minister's delegation would also include ministers representing the priority areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

During his visit, the premier will hold wide-ranging talks with the Azerbaijani president on key areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, and energy.

Meanwhile, regional and global issues of mutual concern and cooperation in multilateral forums will also be discussed.

"Pakistan-Azerbaijan relationship is embedded in commonalities of faith, culture and history, and strengthened by mutual trust and convergence of views on regional and global matters," the FO statement read.

In a recent development, Pakistan released two tenders for spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments after nearly a year, coinciding with the announcement of a monthly LNG cargo agreement with Azerbaijan.

Pakistan has encountered difficulties in procuring spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to its dependence on gas for power generation and limited foreign exchange reserves, aggravated by the spike in global prices resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik, on Tuesday, announced that Azerbaijan had agreed to provide Pakistan with a monthly LNG cargo at a more affordable price. Although specific details of the supply agreement were not disclosed, Malik confirmed that a contract had been signed with Azerbaijan and that the deliveries would commence in the near future.

This situation resulted in widespread power outages. However, Asian spot LNG prices have significantly declined this year, dropping from the record highs of $70/mmBtu in August to below $10.

The minister added that the frequent leadership-level exchanges highlight the bonds of friendship between the two countries and contribute to closer multifaceted cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

On the other hand, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) will meet today (Wednesday) with Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar to take up the issue of approval for the import of distressed LNG for the third time from an Azerbaijan firm SOCAR, based in the UK.

PM Shehbaz departs for Baku as Islamabad eyes LNG cargoes

Premier will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual concern and cooperation in multilateral forums
Iss namoonay ko har jagga khud hi jana hota hai...kabhi kissi minister ya secretary jo bhi bhej dia karay, laikin free ki chaddi ka alag hi maza hai...

Poori qom muftay aur choori ki champion hai...
 
How is the beggar going to pay for these shipments?
Unfortunately dear brother, once a country has fallen into corrupt hands. It will never get out of it again. Corruption eats everything and leaves no crumbs. That’s why the poorest Pakistan will stay poor forever , unless there is some sort of people’s intervention back home.
 
Unfortunately dear brother, once a country has fallen into corrupt hands. It will never get out of it again. Corruption eats everything and leaves no crumbs. That’s why the poorest Pakistan will stay poor forever , unless there is some sort of people’s intervention back home.
Things are headed towards an economic collapse. Hand to mouth future for most Pakistanis.
 
Let’s not overlook the fact that Pakistan is inherently blessed with abundant wealth and vast resources. For the country to face failure, the scale of incompetence and corruption must be truly immense.
 

