What's new

PM Shehbaz announces 10pc 'super tax' on large-scale industries

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
26,538
11
27,563
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

PM Shehbaz announces 10pc 'super tax' on large-scale industries

Dawn.com Published June 24, 2022 - Updated 3 minutes ago




58
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced that the government will be imposing a 10 per cent "super tax" on large-scale industries in a bid to shore up revenues for supporting the country's poor amid rising inflation.
Industries to be taxed
  • Cement
  • Steel
  • Sugar
  • Oil and gas
  • Fertilisers
  • LNG terminals
  • Textile
  • Banking
  • Automobile
  • Cigarettes
  • Beverages
  • Chemicals
  • Airlines
High net worth individuals will also be subject to a "poverty alleviation tax".
Those whose annual income exceeds Rs150 million will be subject to 1pc tax; for Rs200 million, 2pc; Rs250 million, 3pc; and Rs300 million will be taxed 4pc of their income.
His speech triggered a nosedive at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, as its benchmark KSE-100 index saw a sharp 2,053-point drop before trading was halted. As of 12:00pm, it stood at 40,663.62, down 4.81 per cent.


Finance Minister Miftah Ismail later clarified on Twitter that the "super tax" is a "one-time tax needed to curtail the previous four record budget deficits". He elaborated further in his speech in the National Assembly, where lawmakers had gathered to conclude the budget session.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540253563288682496

In the address today, the premier took the nation into confidence over what he described as "tough" budget decisions. He said that the coalition government made "courageous" decisions to protect the country from "serious dangers".
He recalled that the government had two options when it first came to power: call fresh elections or take tough decisions and tackle the sinking economy. "It would have been very easy to leave the public in crisis and become silent spectators like others."
And despite the challenges, the prime minister pointed out, the government chose the latter.
He said history had witnessed that in difficult times, it was the poor who always made sacrifices. "Today, it is time for the affluent citizens to do their part. It is their turn to show selflessness. And I am confident that they will contribute fully to play their part."
He said the institutions whose job was to collect taxes should take from the rich and give to the poor. He, however, lamented that the "big ones" evade paying taxes.
The prime minister said it was the collective responsibility of the state — including the PM — that tax money went to the national treasury. "We have been unsuccessful in this so far," he added.
PM Shehbaz said: "It is never too late. Right after the budget [is passed], teams have been formed to go all out to collect taxes. Assistance will be sought from all constitutional institutions and we will employ modern technology and digital tools [for the purpose].

'The rich will have to do their part'​

PM Shehbaz said the steps taken in the budget were designed to ease the burden on the poor. "As for the classes who are blessed, today, this nation is demanding of them to also work hard, to come forward and to make Pakistan prosperous and progressive," he added.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540206014653423616

The premier called on the wealthy to "distribute" some of their wealth and "relive the memory of Ansar-i-Madina". "This is your responsibility, and the nation demands it of you," he said.
He said it was his belief that the steps that were taken now would not only add to Pakistan's treasury but would also bring ease to the poor and make Pakistan economically self-reliant.

Another appeal for 'grand national dialogue'​

The prime minister said by taking from those "who Allah has blessed", education, health, roads, IT development could be buttressed. "To further nurture the nation, resources are needed," PM Shehbaz added.
He added that if the amount was not collected for the country's needs, "we will have to take loans".
Referring to his predecessor Imran Khan's "shackles of slavery" remarks, PM Shehbaz said economic stability and economic freedom were the only true ways the "shackles of slavery would be broken".
"This is what we call self-reliance, without which no nation can have independence," he added. He lamented that the country was a nuclear power but economically "we are still infirm and weak".
PM Shehbaz made another appeal for a "grand national dialogue" and his charter of economy. He said if the country did not bicker among themselves and "fight to end poverty, to end a life of debt, to stabilise Pakistan's economy, the country wouldn't be in the position it is in.
"But it is never too late. Today we have to demolish the walls of poverty, unemployment and hatred. We have to give birth to flowers of love and end thorns. This is only possible through a grand national dialogue and charter of economy.
"When the nation is united and will stick to its mission, whatever govt comes and goes, Pakistan's conditions will change soon."
 
Flash_Ninja

Flash_Ninja

SENIOR MEMBER
May 16, 2013
3,778
0
4,739
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
They could probably end the deficit if they collected taxes of Zardari land and enterprises of the Sharif family, but instead they are giving themeselves tax breaks and increasing taxes for everyone else.
 
Wood

Wood

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
3,939
-10
3,161
Country
India
Location
Canada
This is only a one-time tax. Seems like Miftah and Shahbaz are going all in to fix the fiscal deficit problems created by the previous administration. Bitter pill to swallow, but people may not see it that way. :undecided:
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
7,220
5
13,661
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Will it be same for

HAIDER said:
Cement
Click to expand...
Fauji cement
Askari cement

HAIDER said:
Oil and gas
Click to expand...
Fauji gas.
Fauji oil terminal and distribution company

HAIDER said:
Fertilisers
Click to expand...
Fauji Fertilizers

HAIDER said:
Banking
Click to expand...
Askari Bank

HAIDER said:
Beverages
Click to expand...
Fauji fresh and Squeeze


.... Okay never mind.

tribune.com.pk

Govt frees AWT from income tax | The Express Tribune

The govt exempted income of the Army Welfare Trust by separately moving an amendment just before the approval of the finance bill by the national assembly.
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Last edited:
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
18,481
10
19,191
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Wood said:
This is only a one-time tax. Seems like Miftah and Shahbaz are going all in to fix the fiscal deficit problems created by the previous administration. Bitter pill to swallow, but people may not see it that way. :undecided:
Click to expand...
So what fix is to **** companies

Look i knlw your sittingelse where but solution isnt to kill manfactutong but cut down the 1300 billion rupees development project

There is no major fiscal deficit problem the problem PMLN wants massive spending for election and in the process screwed up everything
 
K

KaiserX

FULL MEMBER
Apr 6, 2019
1,877
-1
3,369
Country
United States
Location
United States
RealNapster said:
Will it be same for


Fauji cement
Askari cement


Fauji gas.
Fauji oil terminal and distribution company


Fauji Fertilizers


Askari Bank


Fauji fresh and Squeeze
Click to expand...

Nationalize all military owned industries and plots. Nationalize all agricultural land. Then redistribute the profit/lands to poor.

These bikari property dealing generals need to be hung for high treason.
 
O

Olympus81

FULL MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
617
1
933
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
Guess they were hoping for IMF bail out which didn’t come.

So a super tax to kill industries or to incentivize them to go underground.

Fauji Fertilizers is a ‘loss’ making organization so I presume no tax. 😎
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,807
8
14,297
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HAIDER said:
"But it is never too late. Today we have to demolish the walls of poverty, unemployment and hatred. We have to give birth to flowers of love and end thorns. This is only possible through a grand national dialogue and charter of economy.
"When the nation is united and will stick to its mission, whatever govt comes and goes, Pakistan's conditions will change soon."
Click to expand...


Nation is united only the crooks, corrupts, the NRO's beneficiary and neutral is on the other side.

This is like the old adage, Bandar kay haath mei ustara dey dena...
 
O

Olympus81

FULL MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
617
1
933
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
Bunch of morons.

Instead of taxing the already paying taxpayers they needed to widen the tax base.

The CAD when PTI left was at manageable levels and the reserves were satisfactory.

These PDM thieves dont have it in them to manage the economy.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Govt redistributing economic burden on poor by taxing the rich: PM Shehbaz
Replies
2
Views
99
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
khansaheeb
On anniversary of nuclear tests, PM Shehbaz vows to make Pakistan economic power Naveed Siddiqui Published May 28, 2022 - Updated a day ago
Replies
6
Views
296
RealNapster
RealNapster
ghazi52
PM Shehbaz directs reinstatement of BISP beneficiaries expelled from programme by PTI govt
Replies
14
Views
509
Areesh
Areesh
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IMF will revive stalled bailout package in ‘a day or two’: Miftah
2
Replies
21
Views
454
Wood
Wood
S
PDM govt announces relief scheme for poor
Replies
10
Views
274
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom