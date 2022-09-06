PM Shahbaz Sharif did not dare to name India in his 6th September speech

any geet released this year?Without naming India first few minutes passive talk about the 6th of September and later twist the whole speech toward the Pak army's role in the flood.
What a fvckin chicken like his brother.
what budget? when did Izzat Maaf Lumber 1 cared about budget or country or people?no, kinda expensive and budget issues.
every year they need new modern equipment for geet!I thought they procured quite alot of equipments and set aside budget to compose a song.
Or was it last year’s budget?
kabi kabi check kar lana chaya ... bhoooot bara funkar haa...otherwise i change the channel when see his photuu on screen... but haven't seen GEOTV for months ... lolzzSunta kon hai isko ?
Do you people watch tv in 2022kabi kabi check kar lana chaya ... bhoooot bara funkar haa...otherwise i change the channel when see his photuu on screen... but haven't seen GEOTV for months ... lolzz
kabi kabi ...vesa computer kafi ha..Do you people watch tv in 2022
i have stopped watching tv since many many years ago . all the info news are now on internet . i feel sick if i have to watch tv scrap few minuteskabi kabi ...vesa computer kafi ha..