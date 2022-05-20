What's new

PM shahbaz sharif and his government will present the finance bill 2022 in National Assembly on 10th June.

Norwegian said:
Only if this imported govt lasts until 10th of June
😂😂😂
The only way that PDM retires early is if IMF abandons Pakistan. You should give Bilawal the benefit of doubt. I think Shahbaz will roll back subsidy and IMF will approve finance. Pakistan will move on it has in the past.
 
Wood said:
The only way that PDM retires early is if IMF abandons Pakistan. You should give Bilawal the benefit of doubt. I think Shahbaz will roll back subsidy and IMF will approve finance. Pakistan will move on it has in the past.
Millions of people are marching towards Islamabad next week. Stop living in Patwari dream universe
 

