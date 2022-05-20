PM shahbaz sharif and his government will present the finance bill 2022 in National Assembly on 10th June.

INDIAPOSITIVE
- Sep 20, 2014
Only if this imported govt lasts until 10th of June
I think things are not looking good for the imported government. The judiciary and ECP always take their cue from the neutrals. Notice how they have began to make decisions that go against the imported government.
He will give call today
Yep delaying tactics by the sinking ship of imported government.
The only way that PDM retires early is if IMF abandons Pakistan. You should give Bilawal the benefit of doubt. I think Shahbaz will roll back subsidy and IMF will approve finance. Pakistan will move on it has in the past.
Millions of people are marching towards Islamabad next week. Stop living in Patwari dream universe