What's new

PM says Chinese businesses to take priority

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
68,490
77
109,500
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PM says Chinese businesses to take priority

Press Release
21 Nov 2021




ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan and China are connected not only in past or present but we will remain united through our future generations too, said a press release.

He said that “we will support Chinese businesses in Pakistan on priority basis, and are grateful to them for their keen interest in accelerating their investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs)” during a meeting with Chinese business delegation being led by Chen Yan from Challenge Fashion (Pvt) Ltd.

“We appreciate the valuable relationship of the peoples of two countries,” he added.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to facilitate all Chinese investors, who are setting up industries in Pakistan, on an emergency basis by resolving their issues related to road connectivity and the provision of utilities.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was apprised that Chinese businessmen are almost ready to start operations in glass, ceramics, and information technology sectors.

OPPO, one of the leading tech manufacturers in the world, is going to establish a local mobile manufacturing unit and a research and development centre in Pakistan.

It would not only save a lot of foreign exchange reserves on the import of smart phones annually but would also create employment opportunities for our tech graduates.

The meeting was also attended by Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill, SAPM on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor, and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, along with senior officers concerned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Toori
CPEC the foremost priority
Replies
1
Views
466
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
beijingwalker
Foreigners poured money into China as the world struggled with the coronavirus pandemic
Replies
2
Views
238
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Vanguard One
Jack Ma’s Double-Whammy Marks End of China Tech’s Golden Age
Replies
3
Views
491
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
Vanguard One
Huawei? No way! Why Australia banned the world’s biggest telecoms firm
Replies
10
Views
607
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
Mista
Singapore PM's Op-ed: The Endangered Asian Century - America, China, and the Perils of Confrontation
Replies
4
Views
1K
mmr
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom