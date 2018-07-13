PM rules out freedom fighters' quota reform Published: July 12, 2018 19:42:48 | Updated: July 12, 2018 19:48:44 Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivering her speech on Thursday on the last day of the 21st (budget) session of the current parliament. -Focus Bangla Photo Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said it is not possible to reform freedom fighter quota in government jobs as there is a High Court verdict to continue it. "There's a High Court verdict for maintaining the freedom fighter quota. How can we violate the High Court verdict? ...We can't do this," she said. The Prime Minister came up with the statement in her speech on Thursday on the last day of the 21st (budget) session of the current parliament, reports UNB. The Prime Minister said, "Earlier, I had said to cancel the entire quota system. But, now there's a High Court verdict in this regard. If I violate the verdict, I'll face the contempt of court. No one can do this." Sheikh Hasina, however, said the vacant posts under quotas will be fulfilled with candidates from the merit list. "This process has been continuing for the last several years," she added.