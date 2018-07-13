/ Register

PM rules out freedom fighters' quota reform

Discussion in 'Bangladesh Defence Forum' started by bluesky, Jul 13, 2018 at 5:14 AM.

  bluesky
    bluesky

    bluesky SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,591
    Joined:
    Jun 14, 2016
    Ratings:
    +4 / 4,925 / -3
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Japan
    PM rules out freedom fighters' quota reform
    Published: July 12, 2018 19:42:48 | Updated: July 12, 2018 19:48:44

    [​IMG]Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivering her speech on Thursday on the last day of the 21st (budget) session of the current parliament. -Focus Bangla Photo

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said it is not possible to reform freedom fighter quota in government jobs as there is a High Court verdict to continue it.

    "There's a High Court verdict for maintaining the freedom fighter quota. How can we violate the High Court verdict? ...We can't do this," she said.

    The Prime Minister came up with the statement in her speech on Thursday on the last day of the 21st (budget) session of the current parliament, reports UNB.

    The Prime Minister said, "Earlier, I had said to cancel the entire quota system. But, now there's a High Court verdict in this regard. If I violate the verdict, I'll face the contempt of court. No one can do this."

    Sheikh Hasina, however, said the vacant posts under quotas will be fulfilled with candidates from the merit list.

    "This process has been continuing for the last several years," she added.
     
  monitor
    monitor

    monitor SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,802
    Joined:
    Apr 24, 2007
    Ratings:
    +2 / 8,439 / -0
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Bangladesh
    What's the logic giving 30% quota to 2% freedom fighter grand children . By continuing this illogical qouta govt is bringing disrespect from freedom fighter.
     
  Centaur
    Centaur

    Centaur FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,107
    Joined:
    Jan 6, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,235 / -0
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Bangladesh
    @bd_4_ever, @PersonasNonGrata
    এখন বস আপনারা আশাবাদীরা কি বলেন?
    What say you optismistic sirs !

    It's political quota under FF quota . I would rather call it BCL quota .
    And beside why do FF grand children need quota ?
    Isn't it imparity ?
    They say that Punjabis devoured almost every thing in Pakistan and bengalis were deprived.
    So what's now ? Are those FF grand children greater in number than peoples of Punjab ( totally more than half of pakistan)?
    So by logic isn't the worst time of imparity since 1947 ?
     
