PM rejects criticism of dual nationals holding public office

ISLAMABAD: Expressing displeasure over criticism of dual nationals holding public office, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed the need for tapping what he called “resource pool” of Pakistani experts and professionals living abroad for uplifting of the country.“I don’t know why people say that dual nationals cannot get any public office and cannot become a minister and why they [people] move courts every other day,” the prime minister said while launching the Roshan Pakistan Digital Account — a facility which will provide innovative banking solutions to millions of non-resident Pakistanis seeking to undertake fund transfers, bill payments and investment activities in Pakistan.“We do not have a bigger asset than that [overseas Pakistanis]. Best minds, professionals and entrepreneurs are outside the country. When we will create [conducive] conditions in the country, this big resource pool can return to the country,” he added.The prime minister recalled that when he had established Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, it created an opportunity for overseas Pakistani experts and they returned and ran the hospital. “Similarly, all major hospitals in the Middle East are being run by foreign doctors; rather the entire Middle East was established by foreigners,” he said.The prime minister and members of his cabinet holding dual nationality recently came under severe criticism when the assets and status of dual nationality of all non-elected cabinet members — special assistants to the prime minister (SAPM) and advisers — were made public.SAPM on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus resigned from her post due to the criticism levelled against her and the government because of her dual citizenship. In a tweet, Ms Aidrus (who also holds Canadian nationality) had said: “Criticism levied towards the state as a consequence of my citizenship status is clouding the purpose of Digital Pakistan.”Prime Minister Khan said overseas Pakistanis were the most patriotic and their expertise was not utilised in the country. “I know many overseas Pakistanis; they are more patriotic than those living in the country,” he added.The prime minister termed the launching of Roshan Pakistan Digital Account a historic step and expressed the hope that the facility would help increase investment by overseas Pakistanis in the country.