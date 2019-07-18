PM poultry project operates in full swing

PM poultry project operates in full swing ISLAMABAD: Following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of helping people generate subsistence at grass-root level through the backyard poultry program, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Livesto

BySeptember 22, 2020Following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of helping people generate subsistence at grass-root level through the backyard poultry program, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Livestock Department distributed a set comprising five chickens and a cockerel to registered families on Tuesday.The birds’ distribution ceremony was held at National Agricultural Research Center (NARC) Islamabad and chaired by Special Assistant to PM Ali Nawaz Awan while the units were distributed. Personnel of ICT livestock department and Al-Quresh meat welfare organization were also present. CEO Livestock & Dairy Development Board Dr Fatah Ullah Khan, Project Managers (LDDB) Dr Sohaib Saleem, Dr Tabinda Khawaja, Dr Mohsin Kiyani and others also graced the event.Highlighting how these birds could be utilized, Dr Fatah said that people living in suburban areas could feed on eggs laid by their chickens on a daily basis while they could also sell them to increase their monthly income.Livestock Department provided indigenous breeds of birds, while the chickens would start laying eggs within 45 days. He said that through the Backyard Poultry program, poor and middle-class people could not only improve their economic conditions but also meet their daily needs as well. He added that livestock projects got significant responses throughout Pakistan, as even in the first year, 87 per cent of the targets have been achieved.Addressing the ceremony Special Assistant to Prime Minister Mr Ali Nawaz Awan said that “PM’s initiative projects are very successful in spite of great criticism on these projects. He appreciated LDDB and ICT for successful execution of livestock projects under prime minister initiatives.Officials revealed to Ali Nawaz regarding the absence of slaughterhouses in Islamabad. They said that selling of unhygienic and medically unchecked meat is on rise in Islamabad which is just due to the unavailability of modern slaughterhouses in the city. Ali Nawaz Awan assured that modern slaughterhouses in Islamabad will be materialized soon.----------------