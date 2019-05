May 02, 2019Prime Minister Imran Khan says peace has been restored in the country due to the sacrifices of the security forces and tribal people.Addressing a public meeting in Mohmand district after performing the ground-breaking ceremony of Mohmand Dam this afternoon, he said confidence of entrepreneurs has now been restored and they are coming for investment in the country.Imran Khan said the problem of unemployment will be solved with the investment.He said Pakistan made unprecedented development in 1960s as several dams were constructed in that period.Prime Minister said the country will be made a true welfare Islamic state on the pattern of the state of Medina which was based on justice and equality.He said the country will be developed on the style of China which has always made long term development planning.Imran Khan said the country was pushed into backwardness due to corruption by the ruling elite in past.He announced that no NRO will be given to the corrupt elements.He said the national resources will be spent on public welfare.Imran Khan said all the provinces will give three percent of their share in National Finance Commission for development of the tribal people during next ten years.He announced that four and a half billion rupees will be spent on the development of Mohmand district alone. The Prime Minister said peace and tranquility in Afghanistan will help in the promotion of trade which will greatly benefit the tribal people.Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda said work on Dasu and Bhasha dams will also be initiated soon.He said Mohmand dam will generate more than twenty-five thousand job opportunities.Earlier, the Prime Minister performed the groundbreaking of Mohmand Hydropower Dam project that will generate 800megawatt electricity besides water storage capacity of over 1.2million acres feet which will directly benefit people of Charsadda, Mohmand and adjoining areas of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.Wapda Chairman Muzamil Hussain and Project Director of the dam briefed the Prime Minister about salient features of the project.Mohmand Dam is being constructed on River Swat about 48 kilometers from Peshawar at confluence of Mohmand and Charsadda district and the dam’s reservoir area extends upstream to Mohmand, Bajaur and other northern districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.The project will supply 13.32 million cubic meter water to Peshawar City for drinking purposes.The dam will also address the long awaited problem of water scarcity in Mohmand district and will save Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera and other districts from floods in future.The project is scheduled to be completed in five years with an estimated cost of 309 billion rupees.Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vowda, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Pir Noorul Haq Qadari, Senator Faisal Javed and Member National Assembly, Sajid Khan attended the ceremony.