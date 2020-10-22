What's new

PM Pakistan, addressing Maryam Nawaz as nani amma

BATMAN

BATMAN

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2007
28,339
-25
19,146
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In his televised speech to Tigers Force, followed by Gujranwal jalsa, Imran Khan addressed opposition leaders as NANI AMMA.
This new in Pakistan's official history.
Why Iran Khan possibly choose to use this relationship to taunt Maryam!
Had Iran Khan some physiologically problem with relation of NANI AMMA? or was he trying to point at some thing else?
Can any of Tiger explain us, what message he carried from the expensive address of PM?
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
3,259
2
5,495
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
BATMAN said:
In his televised speech to Tigers Force, followed by Gujranwal jalsa, Imran Khan addressed opposition leaders as NANI AMMA.
This new in Pakistan's official history.
Why Iran Khan possibly choose to use this relationship to taunt Maryam!
Had Iran Khan some physiologically problem with relation of NANI AMMA? or was he trying to point at some thing else?
Can any of Tiger explain us, what message he carried from the expensive address of PM?
Click to expand...
I was wondering where you were and when you were going to post Patwari.

IK went easy on the witch, be happy it wasn't me or I would've laid it into your favorite namak haram nani.
 
Vortex

Vortex

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2008
2,699
2
3,275
BATMAN said:
In his televised speech to Tigers Force, followed by Gujranwal jalsa, Imran Khan addressed opposition leaders as NANI AMMA.
This new in Pakistan's official history.
Why Iran Khan possibly choose to use this relationship to taunt Maryam!
Had Iran Khan some physiologically problem with relation of NANI AMMA? or was he trying to point at some thing else?
Can any of Tiger explain us, what message he carried from the expensive address of PM?
Click to expand...

And why you call Imran Khan Iran Khan ?
 
Last edited:
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
3,904
3
7,613
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
BATMAN said:
In his televised speech to Tigers Force, followed by Gujranwal jalsa, Imran Khan addressed opposition leaders as NANI AMMA.
This new in Pakistan's official history.
Why Iran Khan possibly choose to use this relationship to taunt Maryam!
Had Iran Khan some physiologically problem with relation of NANI AMMA? or was he trying to point at some thing else?
Can any of Tiger explain us, what message he carried from the expensive address of PM?
Click to expand...
Agreed. PM IK Wrong. He should stick to one title for "Nani".

"Bandit Calbri Queen"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top