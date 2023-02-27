PM orders two mega residential projects in Islamabad for overseas Pakistanis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directives to the CDA and the Islamabad chief commissioner to immediately launch two mega residential projects of international standards for overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad to bring investment and stimulate economic activities.
Lol people are trying to escape for a reason - yet this guy wants thinks they'll come back if he says so
@_NOBODY_ @Goenitz @Dalit @SQ8 @Mirzali Khan @PakFactor
Lol people are trying to escape for a reason - yet this guy wants thinks they'll come back if he says so
@_NOBODY_ @Goenitz @Dalit @SQ8 @Mirzali Khan @PakFactor