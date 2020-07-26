What's new

PM orders timely completion of Karachi Green Line project

APP 05 Aug 2021



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to speed up work on the projects under Sindh package and ensure the completion of Green Line transport project within the stipulated time.

The prime minister was talking to the Members of National and Provincial Assemblies belonging to Sindh, who called on him here.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Member National Assembly (MNA) Ghaus Bakhsh Mehar, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ali Gohar Mehar and Safdar Abbasi were present at the meeting.

Overall situation in Sindh particularly the situation of law and order and coronavirus as well as the problems faced by masses in the province were discussed during the meeting.

https://www.brecorder.com/news/40111324/pm-orders-timely-completion-of-karachi-green-line-project
 
