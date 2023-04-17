PM orders strict action against hoarding and smuggling Says punishment should be given to those causing loss of billions of dollars to the country

Says punishment should be given to those causing loss of billions of dollars to the countryWhile chairing a high-level meeting here, he said the smuggling of essential items outside the country was not acceptable in any way. He directed that an immediate operation should be launched against the persons involved in the heinous activity of smuggling.Smuggling was a menace for any society and in the present economic situation, Pakistan could not bear smuggling in any way, he added.He expressed displeasure at the slow pace of work regarding the end of smuggling and asked for an increase in check posts in the border districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.He ordered immediate action against warehouses involved in hoarding and smuggling and said honest reputable officers should be posted at the international border.He stressed that no pressure should be accepted while removing corrupt officers involved in smuggling and draft legislation for stoppage of smuggling should be presented as soon as possible.He said anti-smuggling courts should be immediately made effective and functional and number of these courts should be increased. He said the number of highly reputable judges and prosecutors should be increased in the anti-smuggling courts.The prime minister said exemplary punishment should be given to those who were causing loss of billions of dollars to the country.He directed that the chief secretary should provide figures of demand for these items in the border districts of provinces so that supply in these districts should not exceed more than a set limit. “The sugar and urea confiscated during the operation against smuggling should be sold in the bazaar according to the price fixed by the government,” he said.During the meeting, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Interior Ministry and law enforcement institutions briefed the prime minister about the measures taken to stop intra-provincial and out of country smuggling.The meeting was informed that a countrywide operation was continuing against the smuggling of urea fertiliser and sugar. FBR and the law enforcement institutions yesterday seized 49 trucks while Frontier Corps also foiled attempts to smuggle thousands of tonnes of urea and sugar and confiscated the commodities.It was told that joint patrolling teams were being set up to stop cross-border smuggling and on the reports of intelligence agencies four joint patrolling checkpoints were established in Balochistan where law enforcement institutions and FBR would work together. It was told that the government had declared wheat, flour, sugar and urea as “items”.The prime minister directed that SUPARCO should provide real time satellite imagery of the country’s borders and data of movement in order to put a stop to smuggling.It was further told that warehouses in the border districts were being identified and dealers and their facilitators were being located with the help of a track and trace system after the seizure of goods during failed attempts of smuggling.