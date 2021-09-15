What's new

PM okays lifting of 32% flour subsidy

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,501
17
23,708
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1631714829619.png


Prime Minister Imran Khan has allowed the withdrawal of the subsidy on wheat flour for urban consumers and agreed to increase the release price of the commodity to mills by over 32% to Rs1,950 per 40kg due to limited fiscal space.

“The wheat release price has been fixed at Rs1,950 per 40kg,” Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Tuesday while addressing a news conference that was held to explain the reasons behind the soaring inflation and public debt.

The minister added that the release rate of Rs1,950 per 40kg would “help reduce the wheat flour price”.

The wheat release price in the last season was Rs1,475 per 40kg. The provincial governments issue wheat to the flour mills from its stocks at the release price.

The provincial governments supply wheat to the mills at controlled prices to ensure availability of the flour at relatively reasonable rates.

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, special assistant to the PM on food security, said the decision to fix wheat release price at Rs1,950 per 40kg had been made in a meeting chaired by prime minister last week. It was also attended by provincial governments.

At the price of Rs1,475 per 40kg, the four provincial governments had provided roughly 6.2 million metric tons of wheat for grinding to the mills that cost them over Rs100 billion in subsidies, according to the national food security and research ministry.

“Keeping the wheat release price at Rs1,475 per 40kg meant providing a ‘massive subsidy’ that was not affordable,” Tarin told a reporter.

“At Rs1,950, the provincial governments would still provide nearly Rs100 per 40 kg in subsidy, he added.

The increase in the wheat release price suggests that the government itself is fuelling inflation at a time when the prices of the commodity are on the rise in the international market.
Pakistan has decided to import four million tons of wheat, according to independent analysts.
It received $369.5 per metric tons bid for the tender opened that last week at the Karachi port – translating into roughly Rs2,460 per 40kg.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Friday reported the average price of a 20kg wheat flour bag at Rs1,220, showing an increase of 5% within one week and 20% within a year.

The finance minister claimed that the provinces were neither providing adequate support to control the prices, nor the prime minister could manage rates from their offices.

“The previous government kept the wheat support price unchanged at Rs1,250 per 40kg and as a result there was no increase in yield of the crop during the past five years,” the finance minister said. He added that the PTI government had increased the support price to Rs1,800.

Tarin said from this month, the government was going to give targeted cash subsidies on wheat flour, sugar, ghee and pulses to up to 40% of the population.

“The government also intends to increase the income and affordability of people to buy commodities.”

The finance minister also said the funds to give targeted subsidies would be provided by the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which has sufficient allocations for this fiscal year.
A BISP official said that there was a proposal to give additional cash grant to roughly five million people to offset the impact of high food prices.

Tarin said Pakistan was linked to the international market as it had to import wheat, sugar and pulses. “We also have to see whether the exports of some perishable goods should be allowed that are becoming expensive for the country,” he added.

He again repeated the argument of exorbitant profit rates being charged by the middleman, saying the scientific study of profit margins would be conducted in 10 days.

“We want to stabilise prices but the income of the people will have to be increased.”
Tarin again blamed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the rising prices in the country.
“The PTI government in 2018 had to go to the IMF, which led to devaluation of rupee from Rs104 to Rs168 and an increase in the discount rate to 13.25%.”

These two factors, he claimed, increased the prices at one hand and on the other curtailed economic activity.

The minister said the government had tried its best not to pass on the impact of the international prices to the people. He claimed that the prices of various commodities were still low in the country against those in the international and regional markets.

He said in Pakistan, the consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation stood at 4.8% in 2018, which this year would remain around 8%.
He added that food inflation in July 2020 was 15.1% in the urban areas of the country and 17.8% in rural ones.

“Now, it has reduced to 10.2% and 9.1% in urban and rural areas respectively.”
The minister said Kamyab Pakistan Programme would also be launched this month with a bottom-up approach to help low-income people.

To a question, Tarin said the loan size had been reduced to even less than half of originally planned Rs315 billion for this year. The amount of subsidies have also been reduced from Rs21 billion to Rs10 to Rs12 billion for one year.

The minister said the public debt had increased in the past three years because of low economic growth, the IMF programme policies and the Covid-19 pandemic.

In terms of size of the economy, it was around 83.5% and on the declining trend, said Tarin, adding that the public debt was recorded at 72.5% of the GDP during the fiscal year 2018.

The minister said currently, the country’s debt stood at Rs39.9 trillion against Rs25 trillion in 2018.
He explained that the increase in interest rates to 13.25% also pushed the public debt high.
“This increased debt servicing form Rs1.5 trillion to Rs2.9 trillion within a year, increasing the public debt.”

The minister said some of the debt was used to build foreign exchange reserves. “Nearly $4 billion to $5 billion foreign exchange reserves were increased through loans.”

tribune.com.pk

PM okays lifting of 32% flour subsidy | The Express Tribune

Tarin says wheat release price to mills fixed at Rs1,950 per 40kg
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1438010773096353798
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
3,263
-1
5,834
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
ziaulislam said:
Why doesnt govt simply print notes
Why do poor have to suffer

Where is my belovd nawaz shatif. He can print notes and save us..
Click to expand...
you mean that nawaz who would even steal foreign aid and would encourage his relatives to do the same? that nawas whose heiress the daku nani launderd the check that was donated by michelle o'bummer for uplifting girl's education standards?
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
17,738
10
18,259
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
doorstar said:
you mean that nawaz who would even steal foreign aid and would encourage his relatives to do the same? that nawas whose heiress the daku nani launderd the check that was donated by michelle o'bummer for uplifting girl's education standards?
Click to expand...
Nawaz sharif aik nasha hey
He will be back
 
mikkix

mikkix

BANNED
May 7, 2010
2,838
-7
1,405
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
VCheng said:
Let us not forget the promise to recover the $200 billion from the looters. What happened to that money that would have helped the poor?
Click to expand...
Recovery of 200 billion is not possible as Quaid azam sani mian jee claimed military is responsible for all the mess and they are the ones who looted Pakistan. Mianjee will recover this money as he is the supreme leader of revolution that will crush establishment.
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
42,447
55
35,835
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
mikkix said:
Recovery of 200 billion is not possible as Quaid azam sani mian jee claimed military is responsible for all the mess and they are the ones who looted Pakistan. Mianjee will recover this money as he is the supreme leader of revolution that will crush establishment.
Click to expand...

Jey 200 billion idher vee nahi, tey odher vee nahi, tey o gai kithay? :D
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,364
44
24,060
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Daft move. I don't agree with subsidies generally but considering the current inflation making bread 34% more expensive is stupid.

While he digs his own political grave, we dig the graves of the poor who will suffer.

If IK really wanted to bring tabdeeli he would have turned millions of acres of state owned lands into farmland and hired labourers to farm it. Sell the produce in the open market at cost price and drive down the prices of food.

That way subsidies would be lifted, jobs would be created, inflation would decrease - the the Kings of Pakistan would suffer.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,501
17
23,708
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Govt probes TCP chief over delay in wheat import

After sugar import, the government has initiated a probe against the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) chairman for inordinate delay in executing a wheat import deal on a government-to-government basis.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has tasked the Ministry of Commerce to act in this regard.

In the past, the government had the option to import wheat from Russia at $280 per ton in a government-to-government arrangement, however, the opportunity was missed.

Bureaucratic hurdles caused the delay and now the country is going to procure 120,000 tons of wheat at a cost of $369.50 per ton to build strategic reserves.

Earlier, the ECC had started an investigation into the scrapping of a number of tenders for sugar import.

The ECC and federal cabinet approved the import of 500,000 tons of sugar in January 2021 but only 100,000 tons could be imported so far. During this period, a number of tenders for sugar import were scrapped for unknown reasons.

The ECC observed that import of sugar was now being proposed at a higher cost, which might deal a blow to the national exchequer.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research briefed the ECC about the availability of wheat in the country.

In this regard, two options were presented for ECC’s consideration and approval. Under the first option, the ECC was asked to accept the lowest bid price of $369.50 per ton offered by Cargill, Pakistan for the import of 120,000 tons from October to November 2021.

The second possibility was to allow the TCP to scrap the tender and issue a fresh one in the hope of receiving a reasonable price offer.

It requested the ECC to direct the TCP to ensure import of a maximum quantity through the process of matching, which is allowed under the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

In addition, the food ministry demanded that the ECC order the TCP to explore and expedite the option of wheat import through a government-to-government arrangement.

Keeping in view the shortage of wheat flour in the local market, the minister of interior termed the issue a sensitive one.

Moreover, the demand for wheat flour has been increasing in Afghanistan for the past one month due to political transformation, which is expected to affect prices of wheat in Pakistan. Therefore, the immediate procurement of wheat is in the best interest of Pakistan.

The minister for national food security endorsed the view and stressed that his ministry had repeatedly requested the Ministry of Commerce and TCP to make arrangements for maintaining the strategic reserves of wheat in order to avoid price fluctuation and shortages. However, ECC members regretted that the said arrangements were not made in time.

The ECC considered a food ministry’s summary titled “Urgent advice relating to award of third international wheat tender opened on September 7, 2021” and approved the proposal of awarding the contract at a higher price.

tribune.com.pk

Govt probes TCP chief over delay in wheat import | The Express Tribune

Opportunity to import commodity from Russia at $280 per ton was missed
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Leviza

Leviza

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 24, 2010
3,081
1
2,802
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Jab prices go up like this samaj jao PM choor hai

this gov increasing the price and if you can’t afford it then go to langer khana by this gov

moving more families to go hungry and in poverty
 
S

SaadH

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
1,413
0
1,870
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
313ghazi said:
If IK really wanted to bring tabdeeli he would have turned millions of acres of state owned lands into farmland and hired labourers to farm it. Sell the produce in the open market at cost price and drive down the prices of food.

That way subsidies would be lifted, jobs would be created, inflation would decrease - the the Kings of Pakistan would suffer.
Click to expand...

Where would he get the water to grow the crops on those lands?

That's why he talked about digging an alternate canal system that would divert the flood water into Balochistan and which will be used to make it arable, however all the native sons of the soil are against the idea, plus Pakistan doesn't have resources/funding to undertake such a monumental project.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 1, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FLOUR MILLS THREATEN TO GO ON STRIKE OVER WHEAT SUPPLY ISSUES
Replies
6
Views
413
blueazure
blueazure
muhammadhafeezmalik
Wheat Price Breaks All Previous Records in Pakistan
Replies
8
Views
476
Windjammer
Windjammer
Zibago
Govt decides to increase wheat support price to motivate farmers
Replies
3
Views
337
El Sidd
El Sidd
ghazi52
Cannot sustain 'artificially' kept low petrol prices:
Replies
13
Views
499
Tomtheguy
T
H
Pakistan becomes sugar surplus with production of 7.5m tons: Tarin
Replies
10
Views
407
khail007
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom