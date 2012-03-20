What's new

PM Office has received summary for DG ISI's appointment

Status
Not open for further replies.
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
9,270
17
21,491
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
  • Chaudhry says consultation between PM Imran and COAS Gen Bajwa DG ISI's appointment completed.
  • Chaudhry says process for the appointment of new DG ISI has begun.
  • "Government shares an ideal relationship with the military," says the minister.
ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Office has received a summary from the Ministry of Defence for the appointment of director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI), sources informed Geo News Wednesday.

Sources within the government also told Geo News that three names have been proposed in the summary, including Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmad Anjum; Chief of Logistics Staff, GHQ, Lt Gen Saqib Mehmood; and Corps Commander Quetta Lt Gen Sarfaraz Ali.

The development came hours after Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had announced that consultation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa regarding the appointment of DG ISI has been completed.

aking to his official Twitter handle, the federal minister wrote: "Consultations between the prime minister and the army chief on the appointment of a new DG ISI have been completed and the process for the new appointment has begun."


He further said the civil and military leadership has yet again proved that all institutions are united for the country's stability, integrity and development.
'Ideal relationship with military'
On Tuesday, during a post-cabinet press conference in Islamabad, the federal minister had said that during the cabinet meeting — chaired by Imran Khan — the issue of DG ISI was also discussed.
"A long meeting took place between PM Imran Khan and the army chief last night," Chaudhry had said, adding that the government shares "an ideal relationship with the military."
"The prime minister shares a very close relationship with the army chief," he had said. "The Prime Minister's Office will never take a step that would hurt the reputation of the army."
The minister had said that the government will adopt a legal procedure to appoint the DG ISI and will ensure all constitutional requirements are fulfilled in this regard.
"It is the prerogative of the prime minister to appoint the DG ISI," he said.
‘PM wanted Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to stay as DG ISI’
A day prior, PTI's Chief Whip in the National Assembly Amir Dogar had said that PM Imran Khan wanted Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to continue as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) amid the evolving situation in Afghanistan.
"The prime minister wanted Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to serve for a few more months," Dogar, who is also the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs had said during an interview with a private TV channel.
The chief whip had said the premier, during Tuesday's cabinet meeting, had mentioned that respect for the army and for the prime minister go hand in hand, adding the government wants to be on the same page with all the institutions.
The prime minister, according to Dogar, had noted that Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was also a good professional soldier.
Dogar had said three to five names will be put forward before the prime minister and he will pick the new DG ISI from them. "The prime minister said he has no egoistical concerns (when it comes to the appointment)."
www.geo.tv

PM Office has received summary for DG ISI's appointment: sources

Development comes hours after Chaudhry announces that process of DG ISI's appointment has begun
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
9,404
2
21,846
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Nikkay goshat ka rate daikho kidhar pohanch gia hai or is meesnay ko daikho saari qom ko truck ki batti k peechay lgaya va hai.


Bara he koi maskeen p.m hai aik sarkari mulazim nahi appoint ho pa rha hafta ho gia .
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

ELITE MEMBER
May 23, 2017
9,775
-5
10,071
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Enigma SIG said:
The frick are extensions for? Should be outlawed.
Click to expand...
I think IK administration wants to see service chiefs tenure to be same as PM tenure. I made a thread/comment why this should be a while back.

And if I remember correctly recently there was a bill moved in Parliament to extend the tenure of service chiefs and make it same as PM.
 
R Wing

R Wing

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2016
2,281
6
3,249
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
  • Chaudhry says consultation between PM Imran and COAS Gen Bajwa DG ISI's appointment completed.
  • Chaudhry says process for the appointment of new DG ISI has begun.
  • "Government shares an ideal relationship with the military," says the minister.
ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Office has received a summary from the Ministry of Defence for the appointment of director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI), sources informed Geo News Wednesday.

Sources within the government also told Geo News that three names have been proposed in the summary, including Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmad Anjum; Chief of Logistics Staff, GHQ, Lt Gen Saqib Mehmood; and Corps Commander Quetta Lt Gen Sarfaraz Ali.

The development came hours after Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had announced that consultation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa regarding the appointment of DG ISI has been completed.

aking to his official Twitter handle, the federal minister wrote: "Consultations between the prime minister and the army chief on the appointment of a new DG ISI have been completed and the process for the new appointment has begun."


He further said the civil and military leadership has yet again proved that all institutions are united for the country's stability, integrity and development.
'Ideal relationship with military'
On Tuesday, during a post-cabinet press conference in Islamabad, the federal minister had said that during the cabinet meeting — chaired by Imran Khan — the issue of DG ISI was also discussed.
"A long meeting took place between PM Imran Khan and the army chief last night," Chaudhry had said, adding that the government shares "an ideal relationship with the military."
"The prime minister shares a very close relationship with the army chief," he had said. "The Prime Minister's Office will never take a step that would hurt the reputation of the army."
The minister had said that the government will adopt a legal procedure to appoint the DG ISI and will ensure all constitutional requirements are fulfilled in this regard.
"It is the prerogative of the prime minister to appoint the DG ISI," he said.
‘PM wanted Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to stay as DG ISI’
A day prior, PTI's Chief Whip in the National Assembly Amir Dogar had said that PM Imran Khan wanted Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to continue as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) amid the evolving situation in Afghanistan.
"The prime minister wanted Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to serve for a few more months," Dogar, who is also the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs had said during an interview with a private TV channel.
The chief whip had said the premier, during Tuesday's cabinet meeting, had mentioned that respect for the army and for the prime minister go hand in hand, adding the government wants to be on the same page with all the institutions.
The prime minister, according to Dogar, had noted that Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was also a good professional soldier.
Dogar had said three to five names will be put forward before the prime minister and he will pick the new DG ISI from them. "The prime minister said he has no egoistical concerns (when it comes to the appointment)."
www.geo.tv

PM Office has received summary for DG ISI's appointment: sources

Development comes hours after Chaudhry announces that process of DG ISI's appointment has begun
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...
Enigma SIG said:
The frick are extensions for? Should be outlawed.
Click to expand...
Extensions should be banned --- those who give them and take them, like rishwat, should be ridiculed. A law should be passed that ends all possibility of extensions forever.

This personality worship nonsense, whether at the ISI or GHQ, is further eroding these institutions. Not happy about this circus at all.
 
Aesterix

Aesterix

FULL MEMBER
Jan 26, 2021
443
0
692
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Imran khan is a "Bonga" who takes "urta teer" unnecessarily.
Imran khan doesn't know the inner working of intelligence and should not interface.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
13,377
4
20,420
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
By the looks of it, screw up by ISPR? Without the signature of PM under dotted lines, how the announcement was made?

Hope it's just a unintentional messup, nothing more.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
14K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom