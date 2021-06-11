PM of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu removed from power after 12 years

Democracy is the best revenge
@500 @Beny Karachun @sammuel @DavidSling @Natan @Abu Dhabi @Falcon26 @Philip the Arab @Dariush the Great
@500 @Beny Karachun @sammuel @DavidSling @Natan @Abu Dhabi @Falcon26 @Philip the Arab @Dariush the Great
He will be back! He always comes back. BiBi the Palestinian Butcher and slave UAE's master will be back!Democracy is the best revenge
View attachment 753072 View attachment 753073
@500 @Beny Karachun @sammuel @DavidSling @Natan @Abu Dhabi @Falcon26 @Philip the Arab @Dariush the Great
what's that and its role in the Israeli parliament?And supported by a Khatm e Nabuwat party.
He will be back! He always comes back. BiBi the Palestinian Butcher and slave UAE's master will be back!
New govt is supported by an Israeli Islamist party Raamwhat's that and its role in the Israeli parliament?