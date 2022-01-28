PM Niazi finally speaks about kech attack

Reichsmarschall
ELITE MEMBER
- Feb 16, 2016
- 11,526
- 4
- Country
-
- Location
-
Niazi isn't a slur. It's a tribe in Pakistan.can we stop using Niazi as a slur and stop acting like dumb patwaris?
you know how his critics use it and the context surrounding it- please stop itNiazi isn't a slur. It's a tribe in Pakistan.
You are thinking too much into it.you know how his critics use it and the context surrounding it- please stop it
Its Imran khan, or Imran khan Niazi
Just Niazi is used by opposition to make it some sort of a soft core slur
Zardari Bhutto Buzdar bhi to kehtay hain. Imran ko niazi kehnay sa kya hota ha?can we stop using Niazi as a slur and stop acting like dumb patwaris?