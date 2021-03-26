PM Narendra Modi’s private aircraft stuck ..

baqai said: plane which was on a training sortie without any VIP onboard stuck on taxiway/runway (why would flights be diverted if its stuck on taxiway?) because pilot took left instead of right (or vice versa) ... isn't this the case? Click to expand...

Apparently.Which makes it not a big deal at all.Airport taxiway traffic is a complicated thing, nothing wrong with the aircraft or anything of the sort.Maybe he made a wrong turn and got onto one of the runway exits or something who knows... not a huge deal as far as we can tell from the report.