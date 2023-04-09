What's new

PM Narendra Modi went on a safari at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,828
-25
11,051
Country
India
Location
India
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1644908311001841664

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1644979640996630533

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1644930242421874689

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1644946227598098432

FtQASaeaIAEW56c



New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a "safari" at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Sunday as part of programmes to mark 50 years of "Project Tiger ''.
g7h9cge8

PM Modi, dressed in a safari clothing and hat, reportedly covered about 20-km distance in the open jeep during the aafari at the Tiger Reserve.


He interacted with frontline field staff and groups involved in conservation activities later.
943bo6jg

Bandipur has had a long tryst with tigers. One of the 30 reserves identified across the country to save the Tiger and its habitat, it's also one of the last refuges of the endangered Asiatic wild elephant, according to the state Tourism department. The reserve was brought under 'Project Tiger' in 1973.
s2aspugg

The Prime Minister posted his safari pictures on his Twitter account. He also shared pictures of elephants, langurs, deers and baisons. "Spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve and got a glimpse of India's wildlife, natural beauty and diversity", he said.
vsfhp9vg

After Bandipur, PM Modi visited the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Tamil Nadu, where the Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' was shot.
Post a commentPM Modi also met Raghu, the orphaned elephant featured in the documentary.
qkv0l9k8




www.ndtv.com

In Pics: PM Modi's Jungle Safari At Karnataka's Tiger Reserve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a "safari" at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Sunday, as part of programmes to mark 50 years of "Project Tiger ''.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

@Skimming
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

kmc_chacko
  • Article
PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport in Karnataka
Replies
2
Views
285
kmc_chacko
kmc_chacko
AmiEktaKharapChele
Ctg night safari park: A thrill in the making
Replies
7
Views
635
Bilal9
Bilal9
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Lahore Safari Zoo to auction a dozen lions
Replies
9
Views
620
Finer
Finer
S
India celebrates as RRR song, The Elephant Whisperers win Oscar
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
2K
iamnobody
I
INS_Vikrant
Cheetahs reintroduced in Indian wildlife 70 years after extinction
Replies
4
Views
320
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom