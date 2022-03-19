What's new

PM Narendra Modi is the world’s most popular leader, approval ratings highest among 13 global leaders: Details

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,947
-14
8,868
Country
India
Location
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the world’s most popular leader with an approval rating of 77%, according to a US-based global leader approval tracker – Morning Consult.

On March 18, Morning Consult Political Intelligence released its latest data highlighting that the approval rating of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the highest among the leaders from 13 countries.

Among the 13 leaders surveyed by the research firm, PM Modi tops the list with 77%, followed by Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador with 63 per cent. Italy’s Mario Draghi enjoys 54 per cent, while Japan’s Fumio Kishida has an approval rating of 45 per cent.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504729316835307520

PM Modi also happens to have the lowest disapproval rating at 17%.

The data shows that the Indian Prime Minister remained the most popular global leader for most of the months from January 2020 to March 2022. The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from March 9-15, 2022.

Approval rating graph of PM Modi PM Modi’s approval rating graph
In the last two years, PM Modi’s approval rating had touched a high of 84% on May 2, 2020. His approval rating was at the lowest on May 7, 2021, with 63% during the second wave of coronavirus in the country. However, more or less, PM Modi’s approval ratings have remained relatively high compared to other global leaders.

Canada’s Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden have got an approval rating of 42% and 41% respectively and are placed at sixth and seventh spot, respectively. British PM Boris Johnson ranked the lowest among the leaders surveyed with a 33% approval rating.

The approval ratings of US President Joe Biden, presently at 41%, has fallen drastically to their lowest during his presidency. Biden’s popularity began dropping last year due to a surge in Covid-19 deaths and the hasty withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. With the US-backed crisis in Ukraine, Biden is losing more support at home, and his approval ratings are only expected to come down.

According to Morning Consult, the survey reflects the real-time data based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country, with a margin of error of between +/- 1-3 per cent. The average sample size in the US is 45,000, whereas it ranges from roughly 3,000-5,000 in other countries.

The surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender, region and, in certain countries, education breakdowns based on official government sources. For example, in India, the sample is representative of the literate population.




www.opindia.com

PM Modi tops the list of world leaders, bags highest approval rating of 77%

Among 13 leaders surveyed by the research firm, PM Modi tops list with 77% approval rating and has the lowest disapproval rating | OpIndia News
www.opindia.com www.opindia.com
 
M

MuslimRAJPUT

MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 2, 2022
26
0
35
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the world’s most popular leader with an approval rating of 77%, according to a US-based global leader approval tracker – Morning Consult.

On March 18, Morning Consult Political Intelligence released its latest data highlighting that the approval rating of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the highest among the leaders from 13 countries.

Among the 13 leaders surveyed by the research firm, PM Modi tops the list with 77%, followed by Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador with 63 per cent. Italy’s Mario Draghi enjoys 54 per cent, while Japan’s Fumio Kishida has an approval rating of 45 per cent.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504729316835307520

PM Modi also happens to have the lowest disapproval rating at 17%.

The data shows that the Indian Prime Minister remained the most popular global leader for most of the months from January 2020 to March 2022. The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from March 9-15, 2022.

Approval rating graph of PM Modi PM Modi’s approval rating graph
In the last two years, PM Modi’s approval rating had touched a high of 84% on May 2, 2020. His approval rating was at the lowest on May 7, 2021, with 63% during the second wave of coronavirus in the country. However, more or less, PM Modi’s approval ratings have remained relatively high compared to other global leaders.

Canada’s Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden have got an approval rating of 42% and 41% respectively and are placed at sixth and seventh spot, respectively. British PM Boris Johnson ranked the lowest among the leaders surveyed with a 33% approval rating.

The approval ratings of US President Joe Biden, presently at 41%, has fallen drastically to their lowest during his presidency. Biden’s popularity began dropping last year due to a surge in Covid-19 deaths and the hasty withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. With the US-backed crisis in Ukraine, Biden is losing more support at home, and his approval ratings are only expected to come down.

According to Morning Consult, the survey reflects the real-time data based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country, with a margin of error of between +/- 1-3 per cent. The average sample size in the US is 45,000, whereas it ranges from roughly 3,000-5,000 in other countries.

The surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender, region and, in certain countries, education breakdowns based on official government sources. For example, in India, the sample is representative of the literate population.




www.opindia.com

PM Modi tops the list of world leaders, bags highest approval rating of 77%

Among 13 leaders surveyed by the research firm, PM Modi tops list with 77% approval rating and has the lowest disapproval rating | OpIndia News
www.opindia.com www.opindia.com
Click to expand...
This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. An RSS hindutva goon will have the highest rating from the second most populated country filled with 80% hindutva goons. Not a surprise at all.
 
VkdIndian

VkdIndian

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2021
1,093
-6
917
Country
India
Location
India
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the world’s most popular leader with an approval rating of 77%, according to a US-based global leader approval tracker – Morning Consult.
Click to expand...
Do you start these threads on purpose?
Aag lag jaati hai yahan.

Within few pages India would be declared a bhakt, genocidal, fascist country that can’t see the bad in Modi.

I can visualise you sitting back and laughing all the way.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,872
175
141,708
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The OP is well known for openly bending over in desperation to kiss his own backside.
More over Poor Gangus need a Pakistani platform to have a voice so they naturally tend to crawl out of their skin.
 
INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,947
-14
8,868
Country
India
Location
India
MuslimRAJPUT said:
This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. An RSS hindutva goon will have the highest rating from the second most populated country filled with 80% hindutva goons. Not a surprise at all.
Click to expand...

Hindutva is a must for managing the largest democracy of the world no two ways about it ,Modi has mastered the art of balancing between Hindutva and development hence why India loves Modi

VkdIndian said:
Do you start these threads on purpose?
Aag lag jaati hai yahan.

Within few pages India would be declared a bhakt, genocidal, fascist country that can’t see the bad in Modi.

I can visualise you sitting back and laughing all the way.
Click to expand...

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1505036879938392067

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1505113036092104708



how unfortunate meanwhile

www.aljazeera.com

‘India desires cordial relations’: Modi in letter to Pakistan PM

India’s Narendra Modi writes to Imran Khan on Pakistan Day as rare peace overtures continue between the two nations.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

www.hindustantimes.com

Pak is our ‘brother’, government must work to improve ties: RSS

The RSS on Friday favoured engagement with Pakistan and other neigbours, saying they were “formed out of the same body (India)”, and endorsed the Narendra Modi government’s “direction, intent and commitment” in the past 14 months.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

seems like they no longer value the teaching of prophet Mohammed just a reminder

Prophet Mohammed is reported to have said: “If he [a neighbor] receives some blessings, he should be happy and not envious of him.

@Indos
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
At 70%, PM Modi's approval rating remains highest among 13 global leaders: Survey
Replies
10
Views
503
salute
S
INDIAPOSITIVE
World’s Most Admired Men 2021: PM Modi bags 8th spot, beats out Joe Biden, Imran Khan
Replies
12
Views
532
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
INDIAPOSITIVE
PM Narendra Modi has again topped the list of world leaders with the highest approval rating of 72%
2
Replies
17
Views
678
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
V
PM Modi’s Approval Ratings Plummet As Second Covid-19 Wave Sweeps India
Replies
2
Views
173
Vikki
V
D
Narendra Modi: Pandemic and sluggish growth dent popularity
Replies
3
Views
338
jus_chillin
jus_chillin

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom