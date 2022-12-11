PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Nagpur-Mumbai Super Expressway `Samruddhi Mahamarg`; Check route

PM Modi in Maharashtra; inaugurates Nagpur-Mumbai expressway and 6th Vande Bharat Express: Key points | India News - Times of India India News: NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Sunday morning, launched a slew of projects in the state.

The Hindu Thackeray, Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Samruddhi Mahamarg 701 Km expressway - is being built at the cost of about Rs 55,000 crore to connect 10 prominent districts.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially inaugurated the first phase of the Hindu Thackeray, Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Samruddhi Mahamarg in Maharashtra. The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project is expected to bolster infrastructure and connectivity throughout the nation."The 701 Km expressway - being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore - is one of India`s longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra`s 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad, and Nashik. The expressway will also help improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, thus helping in the development of about 24 districts of the state, including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra," the PMO said in a statementThe Samruddhi Mahamarg will connect to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, and tourist destinations such as Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar, and others, espousing the Prime Minister's vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM Gati Shakti. Samruddhi Mahamarg will be a game changer in terms of boosting Maharashtra's economic development. It will have 26 toll tax counters on the wayIn addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the 'Nagpur Metro Phase I' to the nation. At Khapri Metro Station, he also signal the start of two metro trains, one from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and one from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua Line). The Nagpur Metro Phase I has been built at a cost of more than Rs 8650 crore. The Prime Minister also laid the groundwork for Nagpur Metro Phase II, which will cost more than Rs 6700 crore. In addition, PM Modi flags off the Vande Bharat trains on the Nagpur-Bilaspur route, making it India's sixth Vande Bharat and the state's second