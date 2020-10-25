What's new

PM Narendra Modi Has 'Decided' Date of War with China, Pakistan, Says UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh

Oct 25, 2020


Swatantra Dev Singh (Photo Credits: Twitter/@swatantrabjp)

Ballia, October 25: In a controversial remark, BJP's Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided when the country would be at war with Pakistan and China.

His remarks on Friday came amid tension at the Line of Actual Control between India and China, where the two countries have massed troops. The BJP leader linked his claim to the beginning of construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya following a Supreme Court judgment, and the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Observe Festivals With Modesty, Says 'Be Vocal for Local While Shopping'.

“Like the decisions on Ram Mandir and Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided when there would be war with Pakistan and China,” he is heard saying in a video clip on social media. "Sambandhit tithi tai hai," he said in Hindi, claiming that a decision has been taken on the date.


Singh was speaking at an event at the home of BJP MLA Sanjay Yadav, who released the video. In his address, Singh compared Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party workers with “terrorists”.

When asked about the remarks, local MP Ravindra Kushwaha said the the UP BJP president made them to boost the morale of party workers.

Swatantra Dev Singh's reported remarks appear to deviate from India's stated stand. PM SVANidhi Scheme 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Interact with Beneficiaries of Scheme to Help Street Vendors.

On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated that India wanted an end to the border tension with China while asserting that it will not allow “even an inch” of land to be taken away by anyone.

Statements to please the bhagtsssss nothing more nothing less... but i wish for once BJP follows wat this gentleman says.... isnt he the same guy who said his "RSS Army in shorts" will be on border in 48hrs to decimate Chinese or was he some other super star?.... i wonder where are they? coz if they go now, they might freeze to death in their shorts... or is this poor fellow dere just to pass on heavy filmy statements...
 
I just hope Pak does not hold back this time and no more peace gestures in the middle of war.
of war.
 
I hope that now India has arranged significant shields to protect it from the steel rods and sti of the Chinese army.
 
There will no war. India will surrender without firing single bullet. India cannot defeat Pakistan but can defend attack from it. China is different animal from Pakistan.
 
