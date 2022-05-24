What's new

PM Modi's success proves democracies can deliver committed to make India, US ties closest on the planet: Biden

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,132
-19
9,534
Country
India
Location
India
During a closed session of the Quad Summit in Tokyo, US President Joe Biden praised PM Modi for his handling of the Covid pandemic successfully in a democratic manner, a senior official said.



He added that PM Modi's success has shown the world that democracies can deliver, and busted the myth that autocracies like China and Russia can handle the rapidly-changing world better because their leadership can take and implement decisions without going through lengthy democratic processes.


According to the official, these remarks from President Biden appeared to be unscripted, as he made a special intervention to say this before his prepared remarks. Biden contrasted India's success with China's failure in handling the pandemic, though both countries are of comparable size.

Newly-elected Australian PM Anthony Albanese said, in the same closed session, that vaccines supplied by India to other countries have made a difference on the ground, and such success is more valuable than just winning a theoretical debate of ideas.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also appreciated India's contribution and recalled that Indian-made vaccines delivered under the Quad Vaccine Initiative were received with gratitude in Thailand and Cambodia recently. He also noted that in Cambodia, PM Hun Sen himself attended the handing-over ceremony.


www.indiatoday.in

PM Modi's success proves democracies can deliver: Biden praises India's Covid war

US President Joe Biden has praised PM Modi for his handling of the Covid pandemic and said his success proves that democracies can deliver.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528975540585402369

@jamahir
 
Last edited:
Sharma Ji

Sharma Ji

FULL MEMBER
Apr 15, 2020
1,869
-19
1,065
Country
India
Location
India
There's good and bad in all systems of governance, it can not be denied that authoritarian 1 party - 1 main guy states do have an advantage in certain situations/ways. In many other ways, however, I would prefer a democracy.. 'power to the people' to vote governments in and out.
 
pikkuboss

pikkuboss

FULL MEMBER
Jan 28, 2016
687
-12
759
Country
India
Location
India
Sharma Ji said:
There's good and bad in all systems of governance, it can not be denied that authoritarian 1 party - 1 main guy states do have an advantage in certain situations/ways. In many other ways, however, I would prefer a democracy.. 'power to the people' to vote governments in and out.
Click to expand...
An imperfect democracy is always better than a perfect autocracy.
 
Sharma Ji

Sharma Ji

FULL MEMBER
Apr 15, 2020
1,869
-19
1,065
Country
India
Location
India
pikkuboss said:
An imperfect democracy is always better than a perfect autocracy.
Click to expand...
mashallah, perfect baat kar di !

offdrive.gif
 

Attachments

  • 1653381853366.png
    1653381853366.png
    44.8 KB · Views: 0
W

WotTen

FULL MEMBER
Mar 18, 2022
697
-3
1,192
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
M

mili

FULL MEMBER
Jan 9, 2022
140
0
144
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
........................Biden contrasted India's success with China's failure in handling the pandemic, ........
Click to expand...
I have no doubt indians will believe him & continue to deliver more of such success.

abcnews.go.com

India's staggering COVID-19 death toll could be 6 million: Study

The study suggests 6 million people may have died.
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com

India's staggering COVID-19 death toll could be 6 million: Study​

The study suggests 6 million people may have died.
BySomayeh Malekian
23 December 2021, 12:02.............................
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Biden says US would respond 'militarily' if China attacked Taiwan, but White House quickly downplays the comments and insists there's no policy change
Replies
5
Views
91
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
INDIAPOSITIVE
'India highly valued strategic partner for the UK' Gujarat first stop on UK PM Boris Johnson's India visit
Replies
3
Views
365
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant
jus_chillin
Biden to Begin New Asia-Pacific Economic Bloc With a Dozen Allies
Replies
0
Views
107
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India’s Modi targets neighbors at UN, but not by name
Replies
4
Views
416
xyxmt
X
vi-va
Joe Biden’s Democracy Summit Is the Height of Hypocrisy
Replies
1
Views
350
Stranagor
Stranagor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom